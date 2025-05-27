Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 is set to be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site. Following that, the episode will be available on HIDIVE and other digital services, with English subs.

The previous episode focused on Sakura Mochida, who was making a doujinshi to enter a comic event. Interestingly, she was inspired by Mariabelle and Hinata to illustrate a fantasy manga about swords and magic.

Sakura also asked Bell and Hinata if they would cosplay her characters and help her sell her doujinshi. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited for the release of Yandere Dark Elf episode 9.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 release date and time

Bell, Hinata, and Sakura (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's official site and the full release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 will be released on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, because of the time zone differences, many interested viewers can enjoy the episode on June 1, 2025.

Here are the release dates and times for Yandere Dark Elf episode 9, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, June 2, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 2, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 9?

Hinata, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Interested anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other channels. The uncensored edition of the episode, on the other hand, will be available on Deregula. Fans in Japan can also watch the episode on U-NEXT, ABEMA, d Anime Store, and other streaming sites.

Furthermore, Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 will be available on HIDIVE, albeit in selected regions like the USA, Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and others. Additionally, anime lovers from France and Germany can enjoy the episode on Animation Digital Network.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 recap

Sakura Mochida in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

The episode kicked off with Sakura Mochida lost in thought, as she is unable to decide what to illustrate for a comic event. At this moment, she recalls Mariabelle, and an inspiration strikes in her mind. She quickly draws something and seems content with it.

The next day, Sakura shows her illustration to Mariabelle and Hinata, who love it a lot. Sakura says she has been interested in anime and manga since her childhood. That's why she likes to draw doujinshi. She reveals that she was inspired by Bell and Hinata to work on a fantasy story about swords and magic.

Meanwhile, Sakura asks Bell and Hinata if they would cosplay and help her sell the doujinshi at a comic event. Mariabelle, who hasn't done anything like this before, reluctantly agrees. Following this, the episode shows Sakura taking Bell's measurements. During a conversation, Mariabelle asks Sakura to cosplay with them at the event.

Mariabelle and Sakura (Image via Studio Elias)

Finally, the day of the event arrives. Sakura, Bell, and Hinata appear wearing vibrant dresses and head to their booth. While Sakura's doujinshi doesn't sell at first, she finally gets a customer. After that, a crowd forms near her booth. Sakura becomes overjoyed, as she never expected her work to sell so much.

Meanwhile, Hinata recalls the time he spent with Bell and others in the other realm, while looking at the dress he is wearing. He also comments on Sakura's diligence and passion. The episode ends with Sakura Mochida thanking the duo for their support.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 9? (speculative)

Sakura and Hinata (Image via Studio Elias)

Considering the latest installment was titled Salesgirl Debut part 1, Yandere Dark Elf episode 9 will likely feature the second part of the narrative.

In other words, the episode will likely show Sakura Mochida, Bell, and Hinata having more fun at the event. It remains to be seen if they end up seeing Cecile and Mei.

