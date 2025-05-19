Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Afterward, the episode will be digitally available on HIDIVE and other services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Mariabelle and Sakura Mochida took care of Hinata, who had fallen sick. They made him a bowl of rice porridge and stayed by his side. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in Yandere Dark Elf episode 8.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 release date and time

Mariabelle, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 will be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. However, due to the differences in time zones, many interested global readers can watch the episode on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The release dates and times for Yandere Dark Elf episode 8, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, May 26, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 26, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 8?

Cecile in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 will be broadcast on Japanese television channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, and others. Additionally, fans in Japan can catch the uncensored edition of the episode on Deregula. Furthermore, some fans can also catch the episode on d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NEXT, and other streaming sites.

On the other hand, viewers from the USA, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and others can stream Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 on HIDIVE, albeit with a paid subscription. Furthermore, anime enthusiasts from Germany and France can watch the episode on Animation Digital Network.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 7 recap

Hinata, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

The episode commenced with Cecile going off to work, leaving May alone in her house. At that moment, Mariabelle barged into their home and informed May that Hinata had fallen sick. The dark elf checked the boy's temperature and realized he had a mild fever from catching a cold.

Unfortunately, May also had to leave for her streaming business. As a result, Bell had to take care of Hinata alone. Although she was clueless at the beginning regarding what to do, she realized a bowl of porridge would be good for Hinata's health. However, she checked the fridge and found no items.

Thus, she headed outside to buy the grocery items. While she was having difficulties finding the right items, Mariabelle met Sakura. She told her everything about Hinata's health and asked if she could help her. Sakura assisted Bell with her shopping and later helped her make the rice porridge.

Hinata, Mariabelle, and Sakura (Image via Studio Elias)

Meanwhile, Hinata witnessed a racy dream about Sakura and Mariabelle. As a result, he was slightly embarrassed to see the duo after waking up. Nonetheless, he loved the porridge they made and wished he could eat such food every day. Later, the episode featured a moment where Bell asked Sakura whether she had a love interest.

Sakura didn't want to disclose that she liked Hinata. Therefore, she only described her favorite person. Bell advised Sakura to tell her crush soon about her feelings. Meanwhile, Cecile and May returned from their respective work and visited Hinata's house to see how he was doing.

They were pleasantly happy to see that the boy's health was better. On the other hand, Sakura Mochida was delighted to meet May since she followed her videos. The episode ended merrily, with Sakura meeting Hinata's party.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 8? (speculative)

Sakura and Hinata's party (Image via Studio Elias)

Considering how the latest installment ended, Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 will likely show more slice-of-life moments featuring Mariabelle, Hinata, and others in Hinata's world.

The Yandere Dark Elf episode 8 may also show Sakura Mochida grappling with her emotions of love for Hinata. Overall, the episode will revolve around Mariabelle's bond with Hinata.

