Anne Shirley episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 12 is set to release on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.

The upcoming episode will feature the introduction of new characters— two little children being added to the Cuthbert household. Life at the house will be brightened by these additions, but with them comes lots of mischief. Anne will be facing an uphill battle with them, but she will find a way to get through.

Anne Shirley episode 12: Release date and time

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 12 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on June 21, 2025. Most overseas fans will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday. The rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 12 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday June 21, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday June 21, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday June 21, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday June 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday June 21, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday June 21, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday June 21, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 07:25 pm Saturday June 21, 2025

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 12?

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 12 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," which suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 12 depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 11 brief recap

Diana and Anne (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled I'd Like To Add Some Beauty To Life, the episode began with an update: it had been three months since Matthew's passing, but with help from the people at Green Gables, Anne and Marilla were continuing life. Anne was to soon teach at Avonlea, meeting her friends on weekends and often visiting Matthew's grave.

The next day, Anne began her role as a teacher at Avonlea. Her first day was tough, to say the least. However, there seemed to be a bright spark in little Paul Irving, the son of Stephen Irving. Moving on, along with individuals like Gilbert Blythe, Diana Barry, and others, the Village Improvement Society was born.

But as the members stated, the villagers were skeptical of it. They didn't realise that the society sought to improve the village, not the people in it. Anyhow, they needed to clear the air and formed groups to do so. Anne, with Diana, opted to canvass the Newbridge Road area. The first house was Catherine's.

Anne and Gilbert (Image via The Answer Studio)

Hopeful, they pitched the plan for improving the Community Hall, but they were met with resistance and harsh words from Catherine's partner, Eliza. However, they did receive some help from Catherine as they left. They continued going from house to house, collecting whatever donations they could.

They did manage to gather enough to kickstart the project. The episode ended by glimpsing Anne and Gilbert's dynamic. Anne was going to do her best as a teacher at Avonlea, while Gilbert wanted to become a doctor and fight disease and pain. Simply put, they were getting on well and likely, a budding romance.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 12? (speculative)

The Village Improvement Society (Image via The Answer Studio)

Previews of Anne Shirley episode 12 show that the episode will introduce two new characters. They will come in the form of two likely orphans whom Anne and Marilla adopt.

Thus, the ladies' lives will receive a different glow with these two new little additions, but they will be mischievous and give Anne a bit of a time. However, it will all be in good stead, and considering Anne Shirley's manner of dealing with situations, she will find a solution.

