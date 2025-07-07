Anne Shirley episode 15 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 15 is set to release on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have been drawn to The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels.

The upcoming episode

Anne Shirley episode 15: Release date and time

Paul Irving (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 15 will be released in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on July 12, 2025. Most overseas fans will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday. The rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact release time will vary depending on the region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 15 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday July 12, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday July 12, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday July 12, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday July 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday July 12, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday July 12, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday July 12, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 07:25 pm Saturday July 12, 2025

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 15?

Lavender Lewis (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 15 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. The official website lists this release as "planned," suggesting that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the release date.

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 15 depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 14 brief recap

Anne Shirley and Paul Irving (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled "It Is Never Too Late For The Real Prince To Come For The Princess", the episode began with Anne and Diana in the woods. They had accepted an invitation for something, got lost on the way in the forest and arrived at Echo Lodge, Lavendar Lewis' place. Curious, Anne and Diana went in and asked for her.

They were stunned to the beautiful white-haired women happily have them over for tea and snacks. With time, the pair began to frequent Echo Lodge and spend time with Lavendar. On one occasion, Paul Irving's name slipped out from Anne's mouth and Lavendar was slightly thrown off.

However, one night, when Lavender's maids hadn't come, Anne decided to spend the night with her. There she learned what truly happened between her and Stephen Irving - they were deeply in love and had gotten engaged. But a petty argument to things breaking off and Lavendar remained by herself since then.

Lavender and Paul (Image via The Answer Studio)

She also asked about Paul and Anne offered to bring him over. With a little thought, she managed to have the boy over and Lavender saw his father in him. Again, with time, the two grew fond of each other - Lavender absolutely taking to the boy while Paul seemed to link her with his mother.

The next bit featured a brief bit of Diana asking Anne about her feeling towards Gilbert. For the time being, he was simply a friend to her. Moving on, one day while Anne, Lavender, her maid and Paul were together, the boy stunned Lavender by telling her that she would be a great mother and that her eyes reminded him of his.

But as it stands, Lavender had changed since meeting Paul - lonesome and tired often. Anne tried to cheer her up by having a lovely dress made for her. Soon, Stephen was back in Avonlea and as fate would have it, he heard of and was keen to see Lavender. The episode ended with them dreamily rekindling their love.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 15? (Speculative)

Stephen and Lavender (Image via The Answer Studio)

Romance will bloom in Anne Shirley episode 15 - Lavender and Stephen have reunited and wedding bells will ring in Avonlea. The former waited a long time and finally her emotions can be on full display, akin to Stephen himself. Elsewhere, viewers will get a glimpse at Diana's budding love story, likely with Fred Wright. But it wouldn't be all happiness and roses, as there will be something to shed tears for in the Cuthbert household. All in all, Anne Shirley episode 15 promises to be another rollercoaster of emotions and one that is worth it.

