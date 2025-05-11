Anne Shirley episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 7 is set to release on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST, according to the series' official website. With the Spring 2025 anime releases now in full swing, many fans have flocked to admire The Answer Studio's rendition of Lucy Maud Montgomery's novel.

Ad

The upcoming episode will likely feature a redemptive interaction between Anne and Gilbert. As per the original series, they share a unique relationship and this could be the beginning of it. The episode should also feature another eventful day at Green Gables, as Anne's life has been since she arrived.

Anne Shirley episode 7: Release date and time

The Story Club (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 7 is set to release in Japan at 6:25 pm JST on May 17, 2025. While most fans overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday, the rest will have to wait until that evening, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Anne Shirley episode 7 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday May 17, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 06:25 am Saturday May 17, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday May 17, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday May 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday May 17, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday May 17, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday May 17, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 06:55 pm Saturday May 17, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 7?

Diana and Anne (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 7 will first air on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. Since the official website mentions this release as "planned," it suggests that the episode may also be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy closer to the actual release date.

Ad

While Crunchyroll will stream Anne Shirley episode 7, depending on region and time zone, Medialink has licensed the series for streaming in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 6 brief recap

Diana and Anne (Image via The Answer Studio)

Titled "I Thought Nothing Could Be As Bad As Red Hair," the episode began with Anne learning that neither Matthew nor Marilla were married. She came to know of this when she asked them what a real, grown-up proposal was like, for a school homework composition. But since she was still a little girl, Marilla stated that she had time to learn it later.

Ad

Next, Anne and Diana were on their way to school, down the usual path and conversing about their respective stories. En route, they saw a white mink, which Anne liked to call "The Minstrel of the Woods." Later, Anne shared her story idea with Diana about the regal brunette Cordelia and the queenly blonde Geraldine, based on themselves.

She adds that the heroine (Geraldine) shouldn't have red hair like hers. Moving on, it was essentially a love story between Geraldine and an impoverished boy named Bertram. But Anne was stuck at the proposal part of the tale. Puzzled, the pair approach Ruby, whose sisters had been married. She asks her about how her sisters got proposed to, for ideas in her story.

Ad

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Late that night, something clicks and Anne moves forward to write her story. The next day, she told Diana the remaining tale - Bertram got on his knee to propose to Geraldine and promised a Europe wedding tour. But the twist was that Cordelia also loved Bertram and tried to get her bosom friend out of the way. The tale ended with Bertram and Geraldine's demise as Cordelia went insane with remorse.

Ad

Diana was touched by the story, and so were the other girls who heard it. Thus, a story club was established with Anne at the helm. The next day, Diana presented her story before the class, red-faced as a tomato. But she was met with applause and appreciation, with Miss Stacy even complimenting Anne's leadership skills. The same night, Marilla reads one of Anna's stories and laughs quite a bit.

Some time later, Marilla and Matthew think Anne has left the house but find her in her room. Marilla uncovers that she had attempted to dye her hair and it became an odd green color. Despite trying to wash the dye, it wouldn't budge. Diana sees it as well and reassures Anne. With a brave heart, Anna asks Marilla to cut her hair and the next day she arrives at school with short hair, surprising everyone.

Ad

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 7? (speculative)

Anne and Gilbert (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 7 will feature another interesting few days in the life of the young girl. This time they will take a trip down the stream and knowing Anne's luck, the boat will have a hole in it. The next episode should also feature one more interaction between Anne and Gilbert, perhaps a redemptive one where they finally become friends. Anne Shirley episode 7 may also touch upon the concern of Anne eventually leaving Green Gables to head to Queen's Academy.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More