Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 10 will premiere on September 7, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 9, titled It's Well Past Your Bedtime, Dears, changed the overall pace of the story and instead focused on building up the relationship between Maria, Caria, and one of the newly summoned heroes.

Ad

Most of the episode followed Takuto and Atou as they summoned Isla, with the intention of making her the sole one in charge of the nation's defenses. Although Atou's absence left a void within Mynoghra's administrative framework, Isla's presence alone was able to stave off much of the workload that was overwhelming the rest of the ministers.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the anime, Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 8

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 10 release date and time

Ad

Trending

Ad

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 10 is scheduled for release on September 7, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 9 marked the debut of hero Isla while simultaneously depicting her overall role as a voice of reason and comfort within the nation's rather turbulent times. The series will have a total of 12 episodes throughout the Summer 2025 season.

The release schedule for different regions is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 9:30 am Sunday September 7, 2025 Pacific Time 06:30 am Sunday September 7, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday September 7, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday September 7, 2025 Australian Central Time 11:00 am Sunday

September 7, 2025 India Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday September 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 09:30 pm Sunday September 7, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 10?

Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV will broadcast Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 10 on Japanese television. Japanese fans will be able to stream the episode via Amazon Prime Video, Abema, and Hulu. The series' international streaming will be handled via BiliBili, Crunchyroll, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 9

Atou as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 9 started with Atou scolding Takuto for sending medics as bodyguards for Maria and Caria all the way to Dragontan. She lectured him on letting the medics harshly punish the drug peddlers in front of the mayor. Despite feeling regretful, Takuto kept pampering Maria and Caria, which made Atou more frustrated. Eventually, Atou made Takuto see his mistakes and went back to her administrative duties.

Ad

The scene then shifted to the ministers talking about Dragontan’s defense against an approaching barbarian army. Mynoghra decided to send reinforcements, including Atou herself, to protect the city.

Isla as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Meanwhile, Takuto summoned the hero Isla, intending her to be the cornerstone of the nation’s defense. Although both had doubts about her loyalty, Atou reassured Takuto that Isla would fight to her last breath if needed. The summoning succeeded without incident, and Isla’s memories ensured her allegiance.

Ad

Isla then toured Mynoghra with Maria and Caria, forming a motherly bond while mentoring them to become more capable. The episode ended with Atou taking her stance against the hordes of barbarians threatening Dragontan’s peace.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 10: What to expect? (Speculative)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 10 will focus on Atou's fight against an army of barbarians right at Dragontan's gates. Since Isla managed to form a motherly bond with both Maria and Caria, future episodes might focus on exploring this bond, alongside the growth that Maria and Caria will undergo.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More