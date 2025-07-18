Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 2 was released on July 13 and mainly focused on the official establishment of Mynoghra, with the Dark Elves serving as its first citizens.

Ad

Alongside Mynoghra's establishment the actual location and dynamic of the nation was also revealed as the sole evil nation surrounded by good aligned nations. This creates a major hurdle for Takuto and Atou to overcome shortly.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 release date and time

Ad

Trending

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 3 will focus on worldbuilding and revealing more about the neighbouring nations and their possible actions towards the increasing activity within the dark forest. The series will be one of the many isekais airing in the summer 2025 season.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 9:30 am Sunday July 20, 2025 Pacific Time 06:30 am Sunday July 20, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday July 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday July 20, 2025 Australian Central Time 11:00 am Sunday

July 20, 2025 India Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday July 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 09:30 pm Sunday July 20, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3?

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and Tokyo MX on Japanese television with new episodes following a weekly release schedule every Sunday. Streaming within Japanese regions will be facilitated by Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Abema. International streaming will be handled by BiliBili, Crunchyroll, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2

Atou and Takuto as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 picks up from the ending of episode 1, with Atou and Takuto still discussing their next course of action. This was especially after the Dark Elves' involvement. Although Atou wanted to command the elves out of the forest, Takuto wanted to help them a little more. This was especially since they will simply starve again after leaving the dark forest.

Ad

Meanwhile, without Atou and Takuto knowing, the Dark Elf leaders talked about how they should repay Takuto and what it might mean to accept help from such a feared being. Although their leader, Moltar, understood how serious the situation was, they agreed it was important to respect Takuto's help and repay him properly.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dark Elves faced a setback when Atou insisted on moving them out of the forest. However, Takuto overruled her and chose to make them the first citizens of their new evil nation, officially founding Mynoghra. The episode ended with Takuto and Atou realizing that Mynoghra had strong potential, as nearby countries lacked their advanced magic and technology.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3: What to expect?

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 will focus on Takuto and Atou's actions towards strengthening the conditions of Mynoghra. It might depict the first interaction that the evil nation will have with other humans. Given the overall tone and theme of the series, the story may take a dark turn in future episodes.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More