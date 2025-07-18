Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 2 was released on July 13 and mainly focused on the official establishment of Mynoghra, with the Dark Elves serving as its first citizens.
Alongside Mynoghra's establishment the actual location and dynamic of the nation was also revealed as the sole evil nation surrounded by good aligned nations. This creates a major hurdle for Takuto and Atou to overcome shortly.
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 release date and time
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 3 will focus on worldbuilding and revealing more about the neighbouring nations and their possible actions towards the increasing activity within the dark forest. The series will be one of the many isekais airing in the summer 2025 season.
The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:
Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3?
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and Tokyo MX on Japanese television with new episodes following a weekly release schedule every Sunday. Streaming within Japanese regions will be facilitated by Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Abema. International streaming will be handled by BiliBili, Crunchyroll, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.
A brief recap Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 2 picks up from the ending of episode 1, with Atou and Takuto still discussing their next course of action. This was especially after the Dark Elves' involvement. Although Atou wanted to command the elves out of the forest, Takuto wanted to help them a little more. This was especially since they will simply starve again after leaving the dark forest.
Meanwhile, without Atou and Takuto knowing, the Dark Elf leaders talked about how they should repay Takuto and what it might mean to accept help from such a feared being. Although their leader, Moltar, understood how serious the situation was, they agreed it was important to respect Takuto's help and repay him properly.
The Dark Elves faced a setback when Atou insisted on moving them out of the forest. However, Takuto overruled her and chose to make them the first citizens of their new evil nation, officially founding Mynoghra. The episode ended with Takuto and Atou realizing that Mynoghra had strong potential, as nearby countries lacked their advanced magic and technology.
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3: What to expect?
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 will focus on Takuto and Atou's actions towards strengthening the conditions of Mynoghra. It might depict the first interaction that the evil nation will have with other humans. Given the overall tone and theme of the series, the story may take a dark turn in future episodes.
