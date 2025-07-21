Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 will premiere on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 3, titled It's Time for Domestic Affairs! was released on July 20 and marked the official appearance of Saintess Soalina, alongside her plan to invade and &quot;purify&quot; Mynoghra.Alongside Soalina's involvement, Mynoghra's development also received increased focus, with the dark elves now being able to consume tainted water and breathe stale air due to their now evil alignment.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4.Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 release date and timeApocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 is scheduled for release on July 27, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Future episodes of the series will divert away from nation-building and focus more on Mynoghra's encounter with the neighbouring countries. The series' total episode count is yet to be revealed. It is expected to be a single cour series spanning across summer 2025.The release schedule for different regions is given below:Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DateEastern Time9:30 amSundayJuly 27, 2025Pacific Time06:30 amSundayJuly 27, 2025British Summer Time02:30 pmSundayJuly 27, 2025Central European Summer Time03:30 pmSundayJuly 27, 2025Australian Central Time11:00 amSundayJuly 27, 2025India Standard Time07:00 pmSundayJuly 27, 2025Philippine Standard Time09:30 pmSundayJuly 27, 2025Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4?Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV will broadcast Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 on Japanese television. Japanese viewers will be able to stream the episode via Abema, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. International streaming will be available via Muse Asia's YouTube channel, Crunchyroll, and BiliBili.A brief recap Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3Takuto as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 3 picked up the story from the ending of episode 2, with Saintess Soalina heading somewhere along with her entourage. Although the entourage held doubts around Soalina's abilities as a Saintess, the doubts ended up unfounded since Soalina was able to defeat an entire army of monsters on her own.Soon, using her abilities as leverage, Soalina coerced one of Qualia's high officials to send a probe into the accursed lands, where a disaster was brewing. The episode soon cut back to Mynoghra being developed at an astounding rate thanks to Atou and Takuto's leadership. Soon, they reveal their next course of action to develop magitech and security measures.Although Moltar ended up being elected as the head researcher for magitech, amassing an actual army would take away resources from essential housing development. As a solution, Takuto decided to soon summon a hero, given their rather overpowered yet discreet nature. The episode soon ended with Atou regaining a mere fraction of her abilities as a hero. Takuto prepared himself to summon another hero for their nation.Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4: What to expect?Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 4 will focus on Mynoghra's encounter with the Paladins of Qualia. Given the theme of the series and overall story, it is possible that Takuto's darker aspects are revealed in the near future. Since episode 4 will mark Mynoghra's first interaction with another nation, it will also reveal the cascading effects of their conflict.Related links:Solo Leveling's biggest label has ironically cursed the fandomTougen Anki anime unveils new trailer, additional cast, key visual, and more ahead of July 2025 premiereYhwach's walk scene in Bleach TYBW part 3 gives Muzan from Demon Slayer a run for moneyDemon Slayer what-if: What would have happened if the Demon Slayer Corps came under government control?Solo Leveling wins Best New Series at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025