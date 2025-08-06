Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 will premiere on August 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 5, titled It's the Monster You've Been Looking for, depicted Atou's retaliation against Qualia's forces, alongside serving as a subtle hint towards additional players who might have transmigrated to the new world.

Ad

Although a major part of the episode solely focused on Atou's rather ruthless assault against Qualia's forces, it also managed to reveal a few of Atou's additional abilities- the absorption of both memories and abilities from fallen corpses. Future episodes will follow Mynoghra as they summon additional heroes to fight their first war against the Holy Nation of Qualia.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 release date and time

Ad

Trending

Ad

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 will be released on August 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 5 made it clear that a war between Qualia and Mynoghra is inevitable. Future episodes will follow both of the nations gearing up towards the eventual holy war. The series will have only a single cour, spanning across 12 episodes.

The release schedule for different regions is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 9:30 am Sunday August 10, 2025 Pacific Time 06:30 am Sunday August 10, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday August 10, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday August 10, 2025 Australian Central Time 11:00 am Sunday

August 10, 2025 India Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday August 10, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 09:30 pm Sunday August 10, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6?

Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV will broadcast Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 on Japanese television, with new episodes following a weekly release every Sunday.

Abema, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will handle the series' streaming within Japanese regions, while international streaming is handled by BiliBili, Crunchyroll, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5

Atou as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 picked up from the ending of episode 4, with Atou simply decimating a substantial portion of Qualia's investigative force. Although the force was being led by two holy paladins, a majority of them ended up succumbing to Atou's tentacles.

Ad

Verdel and Lornius subsequently decided to engage Atou in combat, while simultaneously instructing the messengers to bolt for Qualia and report Atou's existence as a "witch." Unfortunately, Atou had already decimated all the messengers, leaving the entire force with no option but to fight.

Takuto, as seen in the anime (Image via MAHO Film)

Although Verdel and Lornius' holy attribute abilities managed to push back against Atou, Atou managed to turn the tables by eliminating Verdel and absorbing both his abilities and memories. Using those, she went on to defeat Lornius and torment him about how he single-handedly doomed the entire force via his blind, unfounded faith.

Ad

The episode soon ended with Takuto and Atou deciding to establish contact with nearby neutral nations to eventually be able to oppose Qualia's full forced retaliation.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6: What to expect?

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 will depict Mynoghra establishing contact with their nearby nation, alongside the different policies that they'll adopt to establish a proper relationship with the neighbouring neutral-aligned nations.

Future episodes will focus on Qualia and Mynoghra's preparation against each other before their eventual showdown.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More