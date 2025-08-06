Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 will premiere on August 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 5, titled It's the Monster You've Been Looking for, depicted Atou's retaliation against Qualia's forces, alongside serving as a subtle hint towards additional players who might have transmigrated to the new world.
Although a major part of the episode solely focused on Atou's rather ruthless assault against Qualia's forces, it also managed to reveal a few of Atou's additional abilities- the absorption of both memories and abilities from fallen corpses. Future episodes will follow Mynoghra as they summon additional heroes to fight their first war against the Holy Nation of Qualia.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6.
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 release date and time
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 will be released on August 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Episode 5 made it clear that a war between Qualia and Mynoghra is inevitable. Future episodes will follow both of the nations gearing up towards the eventual holy war. The series will have only a single cour, spanning across 12 episodes.
The release schedule for different regions is given below:
Where to watch Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6?
Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV will broadcast Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 on Japanese television, with new episodes following a weekly release every Sunday.
Abema, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will handle the series' streaming within Japanese regions, while international streaming is handled by BiliBili, Crunchyroll, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.
A brief recap of Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 5 picked up from the ending of episode 4, with Atou simply decimating a substantial portion of Qualia's investigative force. Although the force was being led by two holy paladins, a majority of them ended up succumbing to Atou's tentacles.
Verdel and Lornius subsequently decided to engage Atou in combat, while simultaneously instructing the messengers to bolt for Qualia and report Atou's existence as a "witch." Unfortunately, Atou had already decimated all the messengers, leaving the entire force with no option but to fight.
Although Verdel and Lornius' holy attribute abilities managed to push back against Atou, Atou managed to turn the tables by eliminating Verdel and absorbing both his abilities and memories. Using those, she went on to defeat Lornius and torment him about how he single-handedly doomed the entire force via his blind, unfounded faith.
The episode soon ended with Takuto and Atou deciding to establish contact with nearby neutral nations to eventually be able to oppose Qualia's full forced retaliation.
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6: What to expect?
Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra episode 6 will depict Mynoghra establishing contact with their nearby nation, alongside the different policies that they'll adopt to establish a proper relationship with the neighbouring neutral-aligned nations.
Future episodes will focus on Qualia and Mynoghra's preparation against each other before their eventual showdown.
Related links:
- Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 release date and time
- The Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga set to end in September 2025
- Lord of Mysteries reveals English dub release date, cast, and more
- Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5 release date and time