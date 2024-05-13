As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 7 is set to release on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TBS and its affiliate networks in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be released on local and international streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Ars going on a meeting with Lord Lumiere on behalf of his sick father Raven Louvent. The meeting itself was a success for Ars. However, later when Ars tried to lead his Louvent soldiers into war, Raven stepped up despite his poor health, making Ars realize that he wasn't ready to witness bloodshed.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 7 release date and time

Ars Louvent as seen in the anime (Image via studio MOTHER)

According to the official X account of the anime, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 7 will be released on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will be titled Succession.

That said, fans must remember that while the anime will receive a simulcast, it could face some delays due to the streaming services available in different parts of the world.

The seventh episode of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Sunday May 19 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Sunday May 19

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Sunday May 19

Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Sunday May 19

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Sunday May 19

Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday May 19

Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Sunday May 19

Australia Central Standard Time 12 am Monday May 20

Where to watch As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 7?

Charlotte as seen in the anime (Image via studio MOTHER)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 7 will first be broadcast in Japan on TBS and its affiliate networks. The anime will later release its episodes on AT-X and BS NTV. Right after, the anime episode will also be added to streaming platforms like U-Next, d Anime Store, and others.

As for international audiences, As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, in Asia, the anime will be available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Unfortunately, it will not be available in all countries in the region.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6 recap

Raven as seen in the anime (Image via studio MOTHER)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 6, titled Face of a Warrior, saw Ars Louvent going to Canarre district with Charlotte and Rietz to speak to Lord Lumiere about their upcoming actions following the assassination of Missian's governor. As Raven predicted, Lumiere decided to side with Couran, the elder brother for the succession war.

During his visit to the Canarre district, Ars Louvent also met Krall Orslow, Lord of Coumeire, and Hammand Pleide from the domain of Torbequista. This helped Ars learn about Licia's sadness from not receiving letters from Ars. The anime later saw Ars preparing his soldiers to lead them in war. However, Raven knew that his son was not ready and made him realize the same. Right after, Raven took his army to the battlefield.

What to expect from As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 7? (speculative)

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill episode 7, titled Succession, will most likely see Raven's health get worse during the war. As seen in the preview video, Raven is seemingly bedridden. This can only mean that the anime is close to the events from the flash-forward in episode 1 that saw Raven passing away and Ars taking over House Louvent.

With such developments, fans can soon expect to witness a time skip in the anime.

