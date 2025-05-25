Asa's Bang may have more significance than Chainsaw Man fans think (& Fujimoto's potential inspiration for it is why)

Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto is known for paying a lot of tributes to his favorite films, manga, and anime in his stories and this series might not be any different, especially regarding Asa Mitaka and Yoru's Bang power. That is because this ability could be a reference to Medaka Box and could play a role in the series' finale, especially regarding a recent scene between Asa and Denji.

Anshin'in, one of the characters in Medaka Box, has a Bang ability similar to that of Asa and Yoru in Chainsaw Man, with the former being able to destroy entire stars in the process. Therefore, some fans have theorized that Asa might have used this power during a talk with Denji in the latest chapters while aiming at the sun, thus setting up the potential Nostradamus prophecy.

Explaining how Fujimoto could have been inspired by Medaka Box for Asa's Bang in Chainsaw Man

Medaka Box as seen in the anime (Image via Gainax).

In one of the most recent chapters of the manga, Asa Mitaka is seen spending time with Denji as they are looking at the sun and the former does her Bang shoot. This ability, propelled by the Gun Devil in her arm, allows her to shoot as if she was wielding a gun. The latest fan theory suggests that the shot she made during this conversation is going to result in the sun's destruction, thus fulfilling the Nostradamus prophecy.

The heart of the theory stems from author Tatsuki Fujimoto's love for referencing the series and movies he loves in his work and Asa and Yoru's Bang is inspired by the character of Anshin'in in Medaka Box, which has the same name and posture. Furthermore, this ability is seen in that manga as capable of destroying entire stars, although they take time to reach the target because of the distance.

It is worth pointing out that, as per Public Safety and the Death Devil, the apocalypse of the Nostradamus prophecy is likely to happen in a month and this could be the time it takes for Asa's Bang shoot to reach the sun because of the distance between that and the Earth. While it is definitely a bizarre idea, it is not something that Fujimoto wouldn't do at his craziest.

What this could mean for Asa's character?

Asa Mitaka and Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It goes without saying that Asa Mitaka was established as a protagonist at the beginning of the second part of Chainsaw Man and has been slowly losing prominence, to the point that Yoru is a lot more prevalent than she is. In that regard, the idea of Asa accidentally causing the apocalypse is a rather comical and fitting concept, especially considering how her clumsy nature has always caused her problems.

Furthermore, it will place Asa's character back into the spotlight, which is exactly what she needs after so much time on the back burner, especially regarding Yoru and Denji's conflictive relationship. While there is a possibility that Fujimoto has done this on purpose, she also needs to return, so her arc can end in a satisfying manner in the manga.

Final thoughts

It is likely that Fujimoto inspired Asa's Bang ability on Medaka Box since it fits the way he does things as a writer. Moreover, the idea of Asa setting up the apocalypse in Chainsaw Man by accident would be something quite peculiar and comical, which, in a way, does fit with this story.

