Astro Royale chapter 9 release date and time, where to read, and more

Astro Royale chapter 9 is slated to be released on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 29th issue, according to the official MANGA Plus website. However, most manga readers can access the chapter earlier on June 16, due to the differences in time zones.

Previously in Astro Royale, the Hibaru faction went to an abandoned mansion to apprehend some burglars with ghost Astro powers. However, Hibaru found himself in a perilous situation, with both Kuran and Terasu subjugated.

Eventually, he met Kinpa Yobana in the mansion, who revealed that she had come to get some stolen goods back for her neighbor. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are now looking forward to reading Astro Royale chapter 9.

Astro Royale chapter 9 release date and time

According to MANGA Plus, Astro Royale chapter 9 will be released on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #29. However, due to varying time zones, most manga fans outside Japan can digitally access the chapter on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The release dates and timings for Astro Royale chapter 9, according to their corresponding time zones, are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 16 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 16 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, June 16 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 16 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 16 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 16 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 17 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 17 12:30 AM

Where to read Astro Royale chapter 9?

Kuran, as seen in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Manga lovers can digitally read Astro Royale chapter 9 on numerous Shueisha-affiliated platforms, like the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official site.

Notably, fans can only access the first and the latest three chapters for free on these platforms, except for the Shonen Jump+ application, where they need to get a monetary subscription.

Astro Royale chapter 8 recap

After arriving in Asakusa, the Hibaru action observes that the meteor has affected Kinshicho as well. Suddenly, a familiar police officer, Genki Kimoto, comes running toward Hibaru. He reveals that he's in big trouble due to some burglars, named the Ghost Thieves, who robbed a bank.

The worst part is that they have Astro powers. According to Genki, the Ghost Thieves have an abandoned mansion as their hideout, which is said to be haunted. Although the officer has requested backups from the headquarters, he hasn't heard from them.

The Hibaru faction notices a ghostly figure (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Moreover, Genki discloses that those thieves have stolen his gun. Hibaru, Terasu, and Kuran assure the man that they will try to catch the perpetrators. Following that, the chapter shows the Hibaru faction entering the abandoned mansion.

Even though Hibaru and Terasu are scared, Kuran appears undeterred by the ghostly environment inside. Suddenly, Terasu notices a gooey substance falling from the ceiling. To their horror, they see a gigantic mouth staring at them.

Hibaru and Kinpa in chapter 8 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

The scene turns into chaos, as the horrific figure consumes Kuran, and somehow transforms Terasu into a zombie-like creature. Scared, Hibaru runs for his life but suddenly gets pulled in by an invisible figure. He discovers that it's Kinpa Yobana, his childhood friend.

Kinpa tells Hibaru that she has come to the mansion to retrieve stolen goods for her neighboring lady, using her Astro, Crystal Clear Compact. She assures the boy that Terasu and Kuran are fine. The chapter ends with Kinpa asking Hibaru to follow her for a temporary retreat.

What to expect in Astro Royale chapter 9? (speculative)

Hibaru and his siblings in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Astro Royale chapter 9 will likely continue with the events, and show Hibaru and Kinpa find a way to apprehend the Ghost Thieves and turn Kuran and Terasu to normal.

Considering how the latest issue ended, there's no doubt that Kinpa has a plan in her mind. Moreover, if Hibaru confronts the thieves in Astro Royale chapter 9, he won't hesitate to use his Astro.

