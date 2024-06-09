Negai no Astro chapter 8 review: The Hibaru Faction runs into trouble as they investigate a haunted house

Negai no Astro chapter 8, titled Haunted House, was published in Japan on Monday, June 10, 2024. Hibaru, Terasu, and Kuran find themselves in a deserted mansion that has been taken over by a gang of thieves and robbers. They possess Astros that are supposedly so terrifying that they could frighten anyone, even a bank's security guard. However, it appears that the Hibaru Faction will not be very useful in taking down these criminals by themselves. Instead, a new character, who is introduced in this chapter, will be essential.

In the last chapter, viewers saw Kuran’s emotional farewell to Kou and the Sanmenroppi as he teamed up with Hibaru and Terasu. Their mission is to bring order to the now-divided Yotsurugi Family. The chapter also explored the circumstances that led to Kou and Kuran gaining their powers.

A childhood friend comes to the Hibaru Faction’s rescue in Negai no Astro chapter 8

Brief chapter highlights

Genki as seen in Negai no Astro chapter 8 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

In Negai no Astro chapter 8, Hibaru, Terasu, and Kuran, who were in Asakusa, were approached by a police officer, Genki Kimoto, who was in big trouble. Following the meteor strike, crime rates, particularly looting and burglary, surged. The most notorious culprits were the Ghost Thieves, a gang that used their Astros for their criminal activities.

The police had located the gang's hideout, a deserted mansion in West Asakusa, which had the reputation of being haunted. Despite requesting reinforcements, Genki was left to deal with the gang alone due to the police being stretched thin. He ended up having his gun stolen in the process.

Hibaru encounters a giant head in Negai no Astro chapter 8 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Genki felt deeply about the situation as he sought to establish a society where civilians were not forced to use their Astros for violence. Instead, the armed police would handle the miscreants. Hearing all of this, especially Genki’s feeling of incompetence, Hibaru decided to deal with the gang.

In Negai no Astro chapter 8, upon entering the mansion, Hibaru and Terasu were trembling with fear. The mansion was lit with candles, and the hall was decorated with a large bouquet of roses. Kuran, however, bravely ventured upstairs, followed by the others. Suddenly, slime dropped on Terasu's shoulder, and they saw a massive face on the ceiling.

Hibaru and Kinpa in Negai no Astro chapter 8 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

The face descended and swallowed Kuran. Hibaru, on the verge of losing his mind, tried to drag Terasu away, only to find Terasu's arm coming off as his body started melting away. Suddenly, an invisible hand dragged Hibaru to another room. It was Kinpa Yobana, Ginji's daughter and Hibaru's childhood friend, who had used her Crystal Clear Compact Astro to become invisible. She had come to the mansion to retrieve the items stolen from her neighbor.

After Hibaru calmed down a little in Negai no Astro chapter 8, they returned back to the room and found Kuran and Terasu, the former petrified by the giant head's drool, both of them still alive. Hibaru managed to carry them both, but a pendant was left behind. It was later found by two gang members, who deduced Kinpa had been there.

Negai no Astro chapter 8 review

Hibaru seeing Terasu transform in Negai no Astro chapter 8 (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Negai no Astro chapter 8 changes tone a little, turning to horror by using the eerie setting of a haunted house to create an engaging atmosphere. It is amusing to see Hibaru, usually so self-assured, and Terasu, typically calm and collected, both shouting their lungs out in fear.

However, the identities and Astros of the primary adversaries that the Hibaru Faction will have to confront in the haunted house remains undisclosed. It is expected that there will be some more horror-comedy elements to their powers. Readers will just have to wait until the next installment releases.

Negai no Astro chapter 7 recap

Kuran as seen in Negai no Astro (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Hibaru invited Kuran to come to their headquarters after learning that he wanted to bring about a change in the world. Kuran clarified that although he was willing to join Hibaru's cause, he could not leave his men and Ikebukuro forever.

Next, Terasu speculated that Kou, like Kuran, had been suffering alone as he felt unacknowledged, always being perceived as Botan's younger sibling. It appeared that when Kou wished to destroy everything, he was actually seeking to erase the impact of Botan’s death, especially on Kuran.

Kou awoke, as haughty as ever, but promised to protect Ikebukuro. In exchange, he requested that Hibaru take care of Kuran.

As Kuran was departing, still with a stoic expression, he remembered how Botan's death had made him forget how to smile. In fact, he had made the wish to be able to smile again, for which he had received the transformation Astro. So, he promised Kou that when he would return, he would have a genuine smile to show.

The chapter ended with Hibaru declaring that his faction will be named the Hibaru Faction.

