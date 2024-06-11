Kagurabachi Chapter 37 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi Chapter 37 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 29th issue, according to the official MANGA Plus website. However, for international readers' perusal, the chapter will be available earlier on June 16, 2024, due to the differences in time zones.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Hakuri Sazanami realized his true potential as the wielder of both Isou and the Storeroom, like the first Sazanami clan head. He demonstrated his strongest Isou to dismantle Soya Sazanami.

On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira witnessed the cruel fate of Tenri, unable to do anything. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are now excited to see what happens next in Kagurabachi Chapter 37.

Kagurabachi Chapter 37 release date and time

According to MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi Chapter 37 will be released on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #29. However, due to varying time zones, global manga readers can access the chapter earlier on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 37, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 16 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 16 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, June 16 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 16 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 16 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 16 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 17 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 17 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 37?

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts wanting to read Kagurabachi Chapter 37 can do so for free on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, like the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the official VIZ Media site.

Yet, fans can only read the first and the latest three chapters for free on these platforms, except Shonen Jump+, where they require a subscription to access all chapters.

Kagurabachi Chapter 36 recap

The chapter, titled Geniuses, begins with a flashback scene, where Shiba explains to Hakuri the various stages of becoming a sorcerer. According to him, one must summon Spirit Energy and circulate it throughout their body, before they can unleash it as sorcery.

Moreover, the type of sorcery one can perform is pre-determined at birth, and dwells inside their body. Once an individual learns to unleash their sorcery powers, their intuitive understanding of it depends, enabling them to unravel its further mysteries.

Shiba feels that since Hakuri is from the Sazanami clan, his innate power is Isou. Back to the present, Soya Sazanami observes the tools on the ground and realizes they are the ones he used on Hakuri in the past. The boy, on the other hand, feels there's another power dwelling in him.

Soya Sazanami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Soya finally comprehends the situation, but he cannot believe it. The chapter then delves into another flashback, where Kyora Sazanami tells Soya that he will become the next person to inherit the Storehouse. However, by doing so, he won't be able to use Isou anymore.

According to Kyora, only the first patriarch of the family could control both Isou and the Storehouse. Moreover, since the sorcery to create a Storehouse in a subspace was heretical, it isn't inherited by blood. Instead, one must pass it down through a sacred ritual.

Following that, the chapter returns to the present and shows Hakuri Sazanami wearing the Storehouse's symbol. Soya cannot believe his younger brother is a maverick like the first clan head. Hakuri then charges at Soya, using quick movements, and holds him by his throat.

Hakuri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He recalls the words spoken by the ice girl, regretting not showing her hope outside the cage. The boy apologizes and promises to prove it to her now. A narration reveals that Hakuri has been subconsciously using almost all of his Spirit Energy to maintain the Storehouse.

However, since he's aware of it now, he can focus and unleash the maximum Spirit Energy. The chapter then shows Hakuri demonstrating his strongest Isou to defeat Soya Sazanami.

Chihiro vs Tenri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, the chapter shifts the focus to Chihiro's battle against Tenri. The protagonist feels half-hearted attacks won't work, so he unleashes the final Mei of Cloud Glouger. Tenri tries his best to stop Chihiro's attacks but fails.

Eventually, his time runs off, and the boy gets blown off due to the side effects of Datenseki. Chihiro watches in horror, as Tenri apologizes to his father, before dying a meaningless death. The chapter ends with Hakuri arriving at the scene, and telling Chihiro that they head to the door and stop the auction.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 37? (speculative)

Chihiro and Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Given how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi Chapter 37 will likely show Chihiro and Hakuri trying to open the door to the Sazanami cemetery. However, Kyora Sazanami may have a backup plan, which could pose some trouble to them.

On the other hand, Kagurabachi Chapter 37 could shift the focus to Hiyuki Kagari's battle against the Sazanami fighters. She could unleash the might of her Flame Bone to dismantle her opponents, and then join Chihiro and others.

