My Hero Academia chapter 426: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 426 is set to release on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the series’ official page on the MANGA Plus platform. While there is a two-week break until the series returns with chapter 426, fans at least have the confirmed release date information for the issue if nothing else.

However, for some time, fans will be left guessing what the anime will show as verifiable spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 426 are unavailable as of this article’s writing. Likewise, recent anti-manga piracy activity within Japan has cast doubts on the future of spoiler processes for both mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s original series and others in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Thanks to MANGA Plus, however, fans at least have a confirmed release date and time for the coming issue and a free way to support the official release on the platform.

My Hero Academia chapter 426 release date and time

Dabi's ultimate fate should be My Hero Academia chapter 426's main focus (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 426 is currently slated for an official release date and time of Monday, July 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. The exact local date and time will differ in each time zone as a result. Chapter 426 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Sunday, June 30, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, July 1, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Monday, July 1, 2024

Where to read My Hero Academia chapter 426

Shoto is set to play a major role in My Hero Academia chapter 426 (Image via BONES)

Chapter 426 will be available to read for free on the MANGA Plus platform (both website and app) in most countries and territories worldwide. Additional means of reading include Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Fans can also buy the corresponding compilation volume, which contains chapter 426, once it is officially released.

My Hero Academia chapter 425 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 425 began with the graduation ceremony for the U.A. third-years, with Tamaki Amajiki and Nejire Hado getting their diplomas first. Deku then explained that it was already June and elaborated on the success of the rebuilding efforts. He attributed this to Principal Nezu, calling him a “VIP of global renown” who was always looking toward what would come after the battle all this time.

Mirio Togata then took the stage and gave a heartfelt speech, honoring Sir Nighteye as he did so. He said that their true goal of turning negatives into positives rather than neutrals still lies in the future. He ended his speech with a visual gag that resonated with the crowd as the focus shifted to Class A, now Class 2-A. It was then revealed that Aoyama would be leaving U.A., but that Hitoshi Shinso would take his place in Class A.

Mawata Fuwa, a new third-year in the Hero Course, then arrived and explained that she’d be leading the second and third-years in restoration efforts and operations against rising crime. As the students left school for the day, Deku seemed concerned with Uraraka, despite her positive demeanor. The issue ended with Shoto rejecting an invitation to a party, saying there was something else he had to do today, as Endeavor was seen sitting before a large machine.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 426 (speculative)

While it’ll be quite some time before fans know for sure what My Hero Academia chapter 426 focuses on, one area it’s certain to address is what Endeavor is up to. This should reveal some information about the status of Toya Todoroki, also known as Dabi, and whether or not he survived the final war and in what capacity he did.

This focus should be interspersed with flashbacks explaining what the Todoroki family did after the final war and whether or not they truly came together as a family unit. Likewise, fans can expect the rest of the Todoroki family beyond Shoto, Endeavor, and Dabi to also appear in the coming release.

