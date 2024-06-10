My Hero Academia chapter 425's final panel sets up insane Dabi theory

My Hero Academia chapter 425 was released on June 10, 2024. The chapter commenced the epilogue for the series and saw the third-year students of U.A. High School graduate. But the chapter ended on a sinister note, which indicated the return of the antagonist.

The chapter also saw Deku and his class promoted to the next year as they awaited the arrival of the new first-years. Deku also wanted to talk about something with Uraraka, but the chapter did have a gloomy outlook to it.

But the most controversial moment of the chapter was its last panel, which showcased Endeavor sitting before a chamber. As speculated, this chamber could have Dabi inside it, just as he could have All for One inside him. This could be a parallel to the time after the central antagonist was captured after his fight with All Might, and the latter sat before the former inside a chamber.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

My Hero Academia: Exploring the Future of Dabi

Mirio as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 425 commenced with the graduation ceremony of the U.A. High School, where the third years received their diplomas. After receiving their diplomas, Mirio delivered the graduation speech and impressed everyone.

On the other hand, Class 1-A was promoted a year forward and retained their homeroom teacher, Aizawa. Amidst the celebratory atmosphere, Deku wanted to tell Uraraka something, but he was interrupted. A certain someone was also showcased running through the streets of the city.

Endeavor as seen in chapter 425 (Image via Shueisha)

Aoyama also announced his departure and wanted everyone to hold a graduation party for him. Deku asked Shoto about attending Aoyama's party, to which he replied that as long as it wasn't today, he needed to attend to some matters. Right after this, Endeavor was showcased sitting in front of a chamber in a gloomy atmosphere.

As speculated, this chamber could be holding Dabi. The last time Dabi appeared was during the last part of the final war, as he was on the verge of death, mocking his father and family. But the scene where Endeavor sat before a chamber was oddly reminiscent of the scene where All Might stood before All for One in the past.

All Might interrogating All for One (Image via Bones)

After defeating All for One in their second battle, the antagonist was imprisoned inside Tartarus until further notice. All Might visited the villain to interrogate him. These two sat before each other with All for One inside a glass chamber to keep him trapped.

This scene had a resemblance to the scene in chapter 425 where Endeavor sat before a chamber. This could indicate that with the demise of All for One, the next central antagonist of the series could be Dabi, who could be present inside the chamber Endeavor is sitting in.

Final thoughts

All for One as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

As speculated by the majority of the fandom, after the parallel between the scenes of Endeavor (Dabi) and All Might (All for One), Dabi could now have the All for One quirk.

But this would be a far-fetched approach, and even if this happened, it could mean that the author is scared of letting such an overpowered villain die. So, take this article with a grain of salt and wait for the official confirmation.

Related Links