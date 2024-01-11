Attack on Titan: Does Historia Reiss survive at the end of the series? Explained

Attack on Titan's final episode ended Eren's story. Fans were able to witness the end of the Power of the Titans, followed by a brief depiction of what transpired in Paradis Island following the Battle of Heaven and Earth. One of the key figures of the war's aftermath was Historia Reiss, among many other crucial characters.

The Final Season showed Historia Reiss to be pregnant with a child on a farm. While the anime did not reveal who the father was, she was shown living with him. Part II of the finale further showed Historia going into labor during the Rumbling. So, did Historia Reiss manage to overcome her hurdles?

Attack on Titan: Did Historia Reiss survive the Battle of Heaven and Earth?

Historia and her daughter as seen in Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

Yes, Historia Reiss did survive the Battle of Heaven and Earth. After giving birth to her daughter during the Rumbling, Historia could be seen celebrating the child's third birthday with her entire family three years after the day called the Battle of Heaven and Earth.

As for her actions as Queen of the Walls, Historia does take control of the government. The majority of the Paradis population idolized Eren Yeager. Thus, they were angry at the Survey Corps and Marley Warriors for obstructing Eren's plans. This meant that anyone related to the Survey Corps was in danger.

Historia's daughter as seen in Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

However, Historia managed to use her power as the queen to protect the families of the soldiers who helped stop Eren. This is evident from what Connie said in the manga. He was seen asking others to believe in the Majesty, whose first move was to protect his mother and Jean's relatives from the Yeagerists.

Historia did her best to maintain the precarious bridge between the Yeagerist militants and the outside world. But the Yeagerists feared that militant forces from the outside world would attack them. Hence, they formed a militant army comprised of Yeagerists to defend the island. This meant that the Survey Corps members and Marley Warriors were in danger if they were to ever step on Paradis Island.

Historia as seen in the Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, Historia invited them to Paradis Island for peace talks. The combined group of Survey Corps members and Marley Warriors had now become The Allied Nations' Ambassadors for peace talks. Hence, Historia wanted to speak to them and form a possible peace treaty with the outside world to prevent further war in the future.

Historia Reiss and her family as seen in the Attack on Titan finale (Image via MAPPA)

Considering that the end credit scenes showed Armin, Mikasa, and others visiting Eren's grave, it is to be assumed that Historia succeeded in her endeavor, allowing the Survey Corps members to reside on the island. With that, it can be presumed that Historia Reiss lived a happy life and had a long reign as the Queen of the Walls.

However, as seen in the end credits, war enveloped Paradis Island years after her death. As a result, while her efforts were successful for a few decades, war returned to the island to haunt the Eldians.