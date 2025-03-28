BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 12 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television networks. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers to stream online on Netflix.

Episode 11 of BabanBabanBan Vampire saw Ranmaru finally fighting back against his brother, Nagayoshi Mori, who threatens to kill Ranmaru and everyone he loves. The episode also sees Yamanba coming in to help Ranmaru, only to make things more complicated after entering the fray.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 12 release date and time

According to the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 12 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of episode 12 will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday March 29, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday March 29, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday March 29, 2025 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 29, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 29, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 29, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 29, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 12

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 12 is set to premiere in Japan on TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. It will also air on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

For international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 12 will be available to stream on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 11 recap

Ranmaru vs Nagayoshi in episode 11 (image via Studio Gaina)

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 12, titled Love, the Cross, and the Vampire, began with the continuation of Ranmaru's fierce fight against his older brother, Nagayoshi. Nagayoshi's revelation that he was the one who killed Ryoma Sakamoto - Ranmaru's former lover, and subsequent threat that he'd kill anyone he currently loves as well, gave Ranmaru the motivation to fight back.

However, Nagayoshi ended up dominating the fight and even slashed off both of Ranmaru's arms. Fortunately, the power of love came to Ranmaru's rescue, as he heard Rihito's voice from within in his final moments, which somehow caused his severed hands to regenerate and chop off Nagayoshi's torso.

With their situation now reversed, Nagayoshi accepted defeat and told Ranmaru to kill him, else he'd kill all of Ranmaru's loved ones once he regenerated. However, Ranmaru refused to give in to his brother's threats, claiming that as long as he was motivated by the power of love, Nagayoshi would be no match for him.

A still from episode 11 (image via Studio Gaina)

Immediately after this, Yamanba arrived at the scene with a makeshift cross to help Ranmaru, leading Nagayoshi to leap at Yamanba to drink her blood. Although the cross shouldn't have worked on a vampire, as Ranmaru had stated, it somehow ended up repulsing Nagayoshi and caused him to vomit violently. After this, Ranmaru stitched his brother up and enquired about why the cross worked on him.

Surprisingly, Nagayoshi revealed that he developed a fear of crosses when he came across a wikipedia page about vampires on the Internet, where he read that all vampires could be harmed by a cross. Since then, the typical weaknesses of a vampire started working on him - thus convincing Ranmaru and Yamanba that the fearsome vampire was dumber than he looked.

While they were on the rooftop, Ranmaru convinced Nagayoshi to move on from Nobunaga's death, and to find love in this new era instead. Although Nagayoshi never really saw humans as anything other than food, he was now determined to turn one into his lover. As such, he immediately tried making a move on Yamanba, who slapped him in response. Surprisingly, that slap caused him to become infatuated with her. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from episode 12

Following the events of episode 11, fans can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 12 to see Nagayoshi becoming a more prominent character in the series, as he now has a renewed purpose of winning over Yamanba.

