5 anime revelations that were more hyped than One Piece's Gear 5 (& 5 that didn't even come close)

The unveiling of One Piece's Gear 5 of Monkey D. Luffy stands as an unforgettable moment that reverberated across its fan base. This thrilling occurrence showcases the immense power held by anime, captivating viewers with its gripping plot twists and awe-inspiring revelations.
However, within the expansive realm of anime, there have been notable revelations that evoked even greater excitement and fervor than Gear 5. Conversely, some fell short of the heightened anticipation they generated.
Ichigo's Final Getsuga Tensho, and 4 other anime revelations more hyped than One Piece's Gear 5
1) Naruto's Sage of the Six Paths Transformation (Naruto Shippuden)
Naruto's Sage of the Six Paths Transformation represented a turning point in his growth as the chosen Child of Prophecy, destined to bring harmony to the ninja world. This form granted him incredible powers of the Sage of Six Paths and additional powers such as flight and accelerated healing, establishing him as an unparalleled force against formidable adversaries.
This extraordinary revelation captivated fans, showcasing the profound significance of bonds and understanding in the ninja world. The anticipation and flawless execution solidified its status as an iconic and revered moment in Naruto Shippuden, surpassing even One Piece's Gear 5.
2) Ichigo's Final Getsuga Tensho (Bleach)
Ichigo Kurosaki's ultimate transformation, known as Mugetsu or Final Getsuga Tensho, was a highly anticipated revelation during his fierce confrontation with the formidable Sosuke Aizen.
The overwhelming power of Aizen almost made him invincible, pushing Ichigo to his limit. However, driven by unwavering determination to safeguard both his comrades and the Soul Society, Ichigo unleashed the awe-inspiring Final Getsuga Tensho technique.
This transformation solidified Ichigo's legendary status within the Bleach universe. Fans celebrated his indomitable spirit and heroism, going beyond the current excitement for One Piece's Gear 5.
It became one of the most iconic and memorable moments in the series, leaving fans awestruck by Ichigo's power and growth.
3) Goku's Ultra Instinct (Dragon Ball Super)
Goku's demonstration of Ultra Instinct left everyone in awe, from gods to angels. It showcased his unwavering determination and solidified his status as one of the most powerful beings across the multiverse.
As subsequent arcs unfolded in Dragon Ball Super, Goku's mastery of this form continued to evolve, further establishing him as a prodigious martial artist.
The moment etched itself into the memories of fans as a significant milestone in the series, standing out as one of the most epic transformations in anime. The anticipation and excitement surrounding Goku's Ultra Instinct revelation far surpassed the hype for One Piece's Gear 5.
4) Eren's Titan Form Reveal (Attack on Titan)
The revelation of Eren's Titan form in Attack on Titan stands as a pivotal and shocking moment—a turning point that lays the groundwork for the entire series. Unlike mindless Titans, Eren retains his consciousness within this extraordinary form, wielding his newfound power to defend his comrades and strike down the menacing Titans.
This unveils an enigmatic connection between Eren and these colossal creatures, thus sparking profound questions about their origins concealed within the walls.
The hype surrounding One Piece's Gear 5 transformation pales in comparison to the impact and lasting impression of Eren's titan form. This pivotal moment in the series weaves a captivating narrative of survival, revenge, and the intricate depths of human nature.
5) Gon's Transformation (Hunter x Hunter)
In the Hunter x Hunter series, specifically during the Chimera Ant arc, an intense and captivating event unfolds. Gon finds himself in a desperate situation as he embarks on a mission to save his dear friend Kite.
However, this valiant effort comes at a great cost - Gon undergoes a self-destructive transformation that ultimately leads to the sacrifice of his Nen potential. As a result, he experiences physical aging while simultaneously gaining extraordinary power accompanied by a visually striking appearance.
This shocking revelation deeply impacted viewers. In the series, the moment when Gon showcases his emotions and unwavering determination to protect his loved ones is truly poignant. The immense anticipation and impact of this transformation surpass the hype for One Piece's Gear 5, making it a standout moment in the story.
5 anime revelations that didn't even come close to One Piece's Gear 5 hype
1. Sasuke's Rinnegan Awakening (Naruto Shippuden)
Sasuke's Rinnegan Awakening in Naruto Shippuden marked a significant shift in his character during the Fourth Great Ninja War. However, it couldn't match the enormous hype surrounding One Piece's Gear 5 Luffy.
While the showcase of Sasuke's growth and determination through his Rinnegan was noteworthy, it didn't generate the same impact as Luffy's highly anticipated power-up. Naruto's previous power-ups may have dulled the element of surprise and awe surrounding Sasuke's revelation of the Rinnegan ocular ability.
2. Aizen's Shikai Release (Bleach)
The unveiling of Aizen's Shikai, Kyōka Suigetsu, in the anime series Bleach, marked a significant turning point that revealed the intricate depths of the antagonist's manipulative character.
This ability allowed him to craft mesmerizing illusions and cunningly deceive his adversaries. However, it paled in comparison to the electrifying thrill and hype created by One Piece's Gear 5.
The differences in storytelling, character development, and fan engagement played significant roles in generating varying levels of excitement for two pivotal moments within their respective series.
Aizen's Shikai held great importance within the captivating narrative of Bleach, while One Piece's Gear 5 mode of Luffy garnered immense attention and enthusiasm from devoted fans.
3. Gohan's Mystic/Ultimate Form (Dragon Ball Z)
The revelation of Gohan's Mystic/Ultimate Form in Dragon Ball Z showcased his hidden potential. This transformation occurred after intense training with Elder Kai during the Buu Saga. It was a significant moment, although it was overshadowed by the immense excitement surrounding Gear 5 Release in One Piece.
The hype surrounding the release of One Piece's Gear 5 in the anime world was immense, thanks to One Piece's exceptional ability to build emotional connections and raise the stakes for its characters. This highly anticipated transformation surpassed even Gohan's iconic moment in Dragon Ball Z.
4. Eren's Basement Revelation (Attack on Titan)
The unveiling of Eren's Basement in the anime series Attack on Titan marked a pivotal moment, elevating the story to new heights of complexity and fascination.
Throughout the narrative, the basement remained an enigmatic puzzle, veiled in secrecy. It emerged as a crucial plot device, propelling Eren's quest to unravel the truth about the world beyond the protective Walls.
The unveiling of the secret within Eren's Basement, a pivotal moment in the Attack on Titan series, failed to elicit the same level of anticipation witnessed during One Piece's Gear 5 revelation.
Variances in storytelling, character development, and enthusiastic fan involvement contributed to the contrasting levels of excitement surrounding these two instances within their respective narratives.
5. Netero's Zero Hand (Hunter x Hunter)
The moment when Netero revealed his Zero Hand in the anime series Hunter x Hunter was truly breathtaking and awe-inspiring. It showcased the Chairman's unparalleled strength and combat abilities, making it a pivotal moment during the Chimera Ant arc.
In this critical battle, Netero faced off against the formidable Chimera Ant King, Meruem, with the sole purpose of protecting humanity from the imminent threat posed by the Chimera Ants.
The revelation of Netero's Zero Hand in Hunter x Hunter and the unveiling of One Piece's Gear 5 garnered different levels of excitement and anticipation. The contrast in storytelling, character development, and fan engagement greatly influenced the varying degrees of hype for these pivotal moments in their respective series.
The captivating and mesmerizing revelations in anime have a global appeal, leaving an enduring impact on popular culture. While One Piece's Gear 5 was awe-inspiring, there were other moments within the realm of anime that surpassed its hype, astonishing fans worldwide.
In contrast, certain revelations fell short of expectations. Anime possesses a unique beauty as it evokes a range of emotions among its dedicated audience with each unexpected turn and revelation.
