10 best anime characters like Aqua Hoshino from Oshi no Ko

Fans often seek anime characters like Aqua Hoshino due to his complexity, vengeful drive, and moral ambiguity. Aquamarine "Aqua" Hoshino, the protagonist from the popular anime series Oshi no Ko, has captivated fans with his intense desire for revenge, emotional depth, and morally ambiguous actions.

Reincarnated as his murdered idol mother’s son, Aqua uses his entertainment skills to hunt her killer in the series. This list explores 10 of the best anime characters bearing resemblances in their narratives, motivations, personalities, or character arcs to the dynamic Aqua Hoshino.

From ruthless tacticians to trauma-ridden antiheroes seeking vengeance through questionable means, these anime characters like Aqua Hoshino showcase why they could be deemed matches for fans of Oshi no Ko's compelling lead.

1. Light Yagami from Death Note

Light Yagami (Image via Madhouse)

The prolific antihero protagonist of the widely acclaimed Death Note anime, Light Yagami, manifests an intriguing connection to Aqua Hoshino.

After Light discovers the Death Note that enables him to kill anyone by writing their name while knowing their face, he adopts the persona of Kira and goes on a relentless mission to create his ideal world, free of criminals. Light is one of the most compelling anime characters like Aqua Hoshino for his tactical brilliance.

Much like Aqua's loss of ethical boundaries in pursuing revenge for his mother's death, Light's quest quickly escalates into a ruthless power struggle, sacrificing even innocent people who stand in his way. His god complex fuels his justice and isolation, blurring the line between heroism and villainy, much like Aqua.

2. Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass

Lelouch Lamperouge (Image via Sunrise)

The protagonist of the riveting Code Geass series, Lelouch Lamperouge's journey, presents striking similarities that make him stand out among anime characters like Aqua Hoshino. Lelouch gains a special Geass power that enables him to compel obedience.

Leveraging his masterful strategic skills and charisma, he leads a rebellion against the oppressive Britannian empire under his alter ego, Zero. Trauma and loss fuel Lelouch's determination after his mother's murder and his sister's crippling injury.

His motivations include creating a better world for Nunnally and seeking revenge against Britannia. He is willing to make tactical sacrifices for the greater good while wrestling with isolation and identity issues from concealing his background. Lelouch is an antihero who fans of morally complex characters would appreciate.

3. Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan

Eren Yeager (Image via Wit Studio and MAPPA)

Few recent protagonists encapsulate themes of trauma, revenge, and moral ambiguity more than Attack on Titan's Eren Yeager. His character development makes him one of the most notable anime characters like Aqua Hoshino in terms of psychological complexity.

As the holder of the Attack Titan's powers, Eren fiercely protects his people within the walls, with his motivations eventually expanding into complex ideological questions about freedom, racial conflict, and the cycle of hatred.

While the Titans bring death and destruction to his hometown, Eren's motivations deepen over time. Trauma transforms Eren into an isolated figure who uses any means necessary to achieve his goals, challenging viewers' perceptions of right and wrong and making him one of the best anime characters like Aqua Hoshino.

4. Kiyotaka Ayanokoji from Classroom of the Elite

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji (Image via Lerche)

One of anime's most fascinating characters in recent times is Kiyotaka Ayanokoji from Classroom of the Elite. Though seemingly normal, he deliberately hides his exceptional intellectual abilities and observation skills initially after enrolling at the elite Koudo Ikusei High School.

His calculated nature and hidden depths make him particularly memorable among anime characters like Aqua Hoshino. However, a darker, almost manipulative side emerges in his navigation of the school's competitive environment.

Similar to Aqua's maturity and cunning, Kiyotaka's behavior stems from his "White Room" training, which gave him a deeper understanding of human psychology and a detached outlook. He coldly calculates scenarios and subtly maneuvers classmates when required.

5. Reinhard von Lohengramm from Legend of the Galactic Heroes

Reinhard von Lohengramm (Image via Artland and Madhouse)

Hailed as one of anime's greatest characters, Legend of the Galactic Heroes' Reinhard von Lohengramm is a brilliant tactician and expert manipulator in his steady ascent to become the universe's most powerful man.

When discussing anime characters like Aqua Hoshino, Reinhard's strategic genius and complex motivations make him an essential mention. While his sister's mistreatment is a motivating factor, Reinhard's drive centers around a desire for political reform and his belief in his destiny to rule.

Reinhard's formidable intellect allows him to completely outmaneuver opponents, similar to Aqua Hoshino's cunning. However, his ambition and capacity for ruthlessness ultimately isolate him. Reinhard shows how pursuing power for a greater purpose can compromise humanity, making him intriguing to fans.

6. Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shinji Ikari (Image via Gainax)

The protagonist of the iconic psychological mecha series Neon Genesis Evangelion, Shinji Ikari's portrayal of coping with a complex relationship with his estranged father has profoundly impacted anime audiences.

In the spectrum of anime characters like Aqua Hoshino dealing with parental trauma, Shinji's story offers a unique perspective. Forced into fighting aliens with his Eva robot under his father's organization, Shinji struggles to manage the battles' intense mental strain.

Paralleling Aqua's trauma, Shinji's difficulties stem more from emotional neglect than a clear-cut revenge arc, and he yearns for human connection. His deep fear of abandonment and rejection contributes to his isolation, jeopardizing meaningful relationships. Shinji's inner turmoil over duty and purpose resonates deeply.

7. Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A seminal manga/anime antihero character, Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto, contains traces mirroring Aqua Hoshino. His vengeful path and determination make him one of the most recognized anime characters like Aqua Hoshino in terms of their psychological evolution.

As the last surviving member of his ninja clan after his brother Itachi's actions, Sasuke is consumed with revenge and acquiring enough power to confront his brother. Sasuke abandons his friends and village to train under the rogue ninja Orochimaru.

This mirrors Aqua Hoshino's manipulation of others and willingness to disregard ethical concerns to pursue his goals. Over time, Sasuke's ambitions undergo multiple shifts, from revenge to destruction of Konoha and eventually to reforming the shinobi world.

8. Thorfinn from Vinland Saga

Thorfinn (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

Readers were first introduced to volatile warrior Thorfinn in Makoto Yukimura's acclaimed manga series Vinland Saga, which was later adapted into anime.

His transformation throughout the series has drawn comparisons to other revenge-driven anime characters like Aqua Hoshino. Participating in numerous raids and combat since a young age, Thorfinn's initial ambition is assassinating Askeladd for killing his father.

Similar to Aqua Hoshino's single-mindedness toward identifying and punishing his mother's murderer, Thorfinn's early desire for retribution consumes him, compromising any chance for peace. Eventually, his story evolves toward pacifism and redemption, providing an interesting contrast to Aqua's revenge-centered path.

9. Guts from Berserk

Guts (Image via OLM and GEMBA)

Kentaro Miura's dark fantasy series Berserk features arguably manga/anime's most trauma-driven character in the wandering mercenary, Guts. When examining anime characters like Aqua Hoshino, who grapple with profound loss, Guts stands as a defining example.

Following years of enduring trauma from abuse and warfare, Guts finally finds comradeship with a band of mercenaries he considers family. That is until their leader, Griffith, sacrifices them to achieve his dream of ruling a kingdom.

While Guts embarks on a ceaseless quest against those responsible, his motivations are as much about survival and personal purpose as they are about revenge. Guts copes with isolation and ruthlessness, finding hope in his lover, Casca, and his allies. His journey reflects both darkness and resilience.

10. Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul

Ken Kaneki (Image via Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul's Ken Kaneki represents another famed manga/anime example of tragic loss birthing a morally ambiguous transformation. His journey of identity and survival positions him among the most compelling anime characters like Aqua Hoshino in recent years.

After Kaneki undergoes an operation giving him Ghoul organs, he's caught between worlds, discovering he must consume human flesh or the flesh of the already deceased to survive. After brutal torture fractures his sense of self, Kaneki becomes known to the CCG as Eyepatch.

Driven by trauma, like Aqua, Kaneki becomes protective of his loved ones, taking morally questionable actions to survive and defend others. His transformation mirrors Aqua's shift toward deception and violence, showing how trauma irrevocably changes one's character.

Conclusion

Aquamarine "Aqua" Hoshino stands among anime's most emotionally complex characters, as trauma and the desire for revenge shape his motivations and blur the hero-villain dichotomy.

The 10 anime characters like Aqua Hoshino above encapsulate similar themes related to intelligence, questionable morality in pursuing goals, and trauma's psychological toll on relationships and purpose.

Examining the layered dimensions of popular characters like Light Yagami, Lelouch Lamperouge, and Ken Kaneki through Aqua's lens showcases why viewers find damaged, vengeance-focused anime protagonists relatable and fascinating. Their struggles to reconcile internal conflicts and past hurts resonate.

