10 best anime where the protagonist dies

Anime has never shied away from exploring dark and tragic stories. Many popular anime feature protagonists who meet an untimely demise over the course of the series. The death of a main character can be shocking, devastating, or bittersweet. It challenges viewers and leaves a lasting impression.

The following 10 best anime all feature protagonists who die at some point during the story. Some of these pass early on, while others make it to the very end before meeting their fate. Regardless, their deaths are pivotal moments that redefine the anime.

10 must-watch anime where the protagonist dies

1) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Image via Sunrise)

Code Geass follows exiled prince Lelouch Lamperouge in his quest to overthrow the Holy Britannian Empire, which has conquered Japan. He gains the power of absolute obedience and forms the revolutionary group The Black Knights under his alter ego, Zero.

Over two seasons, Zero leads a series of battles against Britannia's forces. He intends to create a world where his beloved sister Nunnally can find happiness. In the final episode, Lelouch achieves his goal of defeating Britannia. But the world still requires guidance to a new future.

He arranges for his friend Suzaku to take up the mantle of Zero and kill him publicly. In doing so, Lelouch becomes a sacrifice - taking on the world's hatred and uniting all people against a common "enemy." His death inspires hope for the future.

2) Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! (Image via White Fox)

Akame ga Kill! anime follows a rebel group of assassins called Night Raid. They fight against the corrupt Capital that oppresses the people. The main protagonist, Tatsumi, joins their ranks early on. He battles powerful foes alongside the other Night Raid members.

In the end, Tatsumi uses his new abilities to fly into space and destroy the Capital's superweapon. However, he perishes doing so. It is a bittersweet victory, as most of Night Raid have died in the final battles. Still, Tatsumi's sacrifice allows hope and freedom to return to the kingdom.

3) Angel Beats!

Angel Beats! (Image via P.A. Works)

The limbo-like afterlife world of Angel Beats! hosts souls with lingering trauma or regrets from life. Protagonist Otonashi arrives without memories of his death. He joins the Afterlife Battlefront, a group rebelling against the arbitrary "God" of this realm.

Eventually, Otonashi regains his memories. He learns that Kanade received his heart as a transplant after his death. The two form a deep connection in the afterlife. As the rest of the Battlefront finally find peace and disappear, Otonashi confesses his love before fading away with Kanade. Their promise to meet again represents overcoming deep regrets to find happiness in the afterlife.

4) Grave of the Fireflies

Grave of the Fireflies (Image via Studio Ghibli)

This acclaimed anime where the protagonist dies, follows Seita and his young sister Setsuko. After their mother dies in WWII bombing raids, they flee to their aunt's home.

But poor conditions and resentment force them to survive on their own. As food runs out and Setsuko falls ill, Seita desperately tries to care for her. Ultimately, she perishes from malnutrition, leaving Seita devastated and later dying from the same fate.

The film presents a tragic look at the civilian cost of war. Seita and Setsuko represent innocents who fell through the cracks due to hardships beyond their control. The ending offers only a glimmer of them finding peace in the afterlife as the true human cost of conflict.

5) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note anime depicts young genius Light Yagami discovering a cursed notebook allowing him to kill anyone whose name he writes inside. Taking on the persona "Kira," he starts eliminating criminals to create an ideal world free of injustice.

When a detective named L begins tracking the mysterious deaths, it sparks a complex game of cat-and-mouse between the two masterminds. After several reversals, Light's identity gets revealed to the authorities.

He tries justifying his extreme brand of justice before Ryuk writes his name in the Death Note, ending his life. His unrepentant end completes the tale of corruption, showcasing how power warps moral intentions into evil.

6) Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby (Image via Science SARU)

This dark fantasy anime where the protagonist dies, puts a tragic twist on the classic Devilman manga. It follows shy teenager Akira becoming possessed by a powerful demon. He gains strength to fight back against an impending demon apocalypse.

His childhood friend and love interest Miki stands by his side every step of the way. The final episodes see a mob of humans killing Miki during the chaos. When Akira discovers this, his grief drives him berserk during his confrontation with the demon lord. In their final battle, Akira fights Satan but ultimately loses.

His body is torn apart, and he dies in a devastating scene. Satan then cradles Akira's remains, realizing too late the value of human love. Akira's inability to save Miki and maintain his humanity, along with his tragic death at Satan's hands, adds to the somber finale.

7) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Image via Shaft)

This subversive take on magical girl anime shows the dark truth behind young girls gaining witch powers. Protagonist Madoka Kaname is approached by Kyubey, an alien creature that makes contracts with girls. She meets Mami, who shows her what being a magical girl means.

However, she learns that becoming a magical girl requires making a Faustian bargain. Over 12 episodes, Madoka sees her magical girl friends fall into despair and danger. She discovers the shocking revelations about magical girls' fates.

In the finale of this anime, where the protagonist dies, Madoka uses her wish to erase witches from existence, but sacrifices her mortal existence in the process. Her messianic act represents the glimmer of hope beyond the story's underlying tragedy.

8) Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche)

Assassination Classroom features 3-E, a class of misfit students given one year to kill their teacher - a grinning tentacled monster that's destroyed most of the moon and threatens to do the same to Earth. As they repeatedly try to assassinate him, the students and teacher form touching bonds that spur their growth.

When the year nears its end, the students must stop their beloved teacher's scheduled Earth-destroying rampage. With mixed feelings, they succeed in killing him - it is a bittersweet moment signifying their becoming stronger people through knowing him and the nurturing 3-E class.

9) Tokyo Magnitude 8.0

Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 (Image via Bones and Kinema Citrus)

This anime where the protagonist dies follows siblings Mirai and Yūki visiting Odaiba when a massive 8.0 earthquake devastates Tokyo. With transport disrupted, the two children try to make their way home amidst the catastrophic aftermath while anxiously awaiting news of their parents.

The harsh conditions take their toll, and Yūki suffers a fatal internal injury. He dies on a pedestrian bridge that their mother frequented - realizing this, Mirai comes to accept her loss. The series conveys the emotional trauma within wider disaster narratives affecting individuals.

10) Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Your Lie in April tells an emotional story of pianist Kousei connecting with free-spirited violinist Kaori Miyazono through music. Still recovering from his abusive mother's death, Kousei had lost the ability to "hear" his piano playing until Kaori reawakens his passion.

Through her, Kousei discovers love and the joy of music again - only to have it cruelly cut short when Kaori dies from a terminal illness. Her death deeply saddens Kousei, but inspired by a letter she left behind, he continues to play.

He takes to the stage for one final recital, where he pours out his soul, allowing him to make peace with losing Kaori in a bittersweet ending tinged with hope.

Conclusion

The above anime where the protagonist dies, showcase a diverse range of stories. Beyond shock value, these deaths carry deeper narrative weight tied to characterization, thematic development, symbolism, and emotional payoff.

Rather than cheap plot twists, they represent culmination points leading to cathartic or reflective endings. While such tragic endings risk leaving audiences depressed, the best provoke lasting emotional resonance. They reframe viewers' connections to characters through mourning and contemplation.

At their most powerful, an anime protagonist's untimely demise encapsulates the series' essence regarding what it means to live, connect, or cling to hopes in the face of harsh realities.

