10 best isekai anime movies to watch

Isekai anime, which translates to "another world" anime, is a popular genre where characters are transported from the world they know to a new or parallel universe. This allows for unique storylines as the characters adapt to fantastical lands with magic, mythical creatures, and new civilizations.

Isekai opens up infinite possibilities for adventure. Over the years, there have been several remarkable anime movies touching on isekai themes or belonging to the genre that stand out for their beautiful animation, imaginative worlds, and gripping stories.

For anime fans looking to delve deeper into stories involving other worlds, here are 10 notable isekai anime movies that are must-watch entertainment.

10 must-watch isekai anime movies that you should try

1. Spirited Away

Spirited Away (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Spirited Away is arguably one of the most critically acclaimed isekai anime movies. Directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, it tells the story of a young girl named Chihiro trapped in a magical spirit world after her parents are turned into pigs.

Chihiro takes a job in a bathhouse for spirits and goes on a surreal, emotional journey as she tries to save her parents. With its splashy visuals and undertones highlighting environmentalism and personal growth, Spirited Away is a layered film wrapped beautifully in isekai packaging.

It dazzles viewers with its visual poetry and tugs at their heartstrings with themes of love and responsibility. The characters and spirit world created are delightfully imaginative as well. This Oscar-winning movie deserves its status as a pillar of isekai anime.

2. The Boy and the Beast

The Boy and the Beast (Image via Studio Chizu)

Another one of the best isekai anime movies is The Boy and the Beast by acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda.

It follows Ren, an orphaned human boy, who discovers a secret world of beasts and their kingdom while lost on the streets of Shibuya. He becomes the disciple of a beast named Kumatetsu to learn martial arts. As Ren trains under the gruff, lazy Kumatetsu, the two form an unlikely bond despite their differences.

The Boy and the Beast artfully explores this relationship against the backdrop of the amazing beast world through impactful visual storytelling. It also balances beautifully crafted action sequences with emotional weight.

3. Escaflowne: The Movie

Escaflowne: The Movie (Image via Sunrise)

For a film reimagining a classic isekai anime TV series, Escaflowne: The Movie offers a condensed take on the beloved mecha fantasy hit The Vision of Escaflowne. It centers on Hitomi Kanzaki, an ordinary high school girl with powers granting visions of the future.

When a handsome swordsman named Van appears from a mystical pillar of light, Hitomi gets whisked away to the war-torn land of Gaea. Becoming embroiled in an epic conflict, Hitomi must embrace her powers that are the key to Gaea's future, while Van confronts his past in order to stop his homeland from destroying itself.

Escaflowne The Movie captures iconic moments while reworking the original's premise for accessibility to newcomers craving gorgeous fantasy animation. With kinetic mecha action alongside a classic fish-out-of-water love story, it delivers an inspiring film about choosing one's own fate against inescapable destiny.

4. Hello World

Hello World (Image via Graphinica)

For a sci-fi take exploring themes related to alternate realities, look no further than the original film Hello World. With a storyline written by Mado Nozaki, it focuses on Naomi Katagaki, a young man in near-future Kyoto who is approached by his future self (existing as data).

He soon discovers his world is actually a sophisticated simulation of past Kyoto, and his older self is intervening from outside the simulation. Guided by his future self, Naomi attempts to alter the past within the simulation to save a classmate, Ruri Ichigyo, but discovers complex consequences and dangers within the system.

Hello World explores the implications of simulated memories and alternate timelines against the backdrop of a visually stunning, technologically advanced Kyoto. The film blends slice-of-life drama with ethical dilemmas and a star-crossed love story for an unforgettable experience touching on parallel reality concepts.

5. The Relative Worlds

The Relative Worlds (Image via Craftar)

One fateful day, the world of protagonist Shin is invaded by Jin, his counterpart from a parallel version of Japan existing in a parallel dimension, one facing authoritarian rule and possessing advanced technology. Jin's mission targets Shin's friend Kotori, based on rules connecting the fates of parallel individuals.

Shin confronts his parallel self, Jin, from the other world. Their fates become intertwined as they get caught in a conflict between the two Japans, centered around the rule that the death of a person in one world can affect their counterpart in the other, forcing them to fight to protect their respective realities.

Among isekai anime movies, The Relative Worlds delivers beautiful fighting choreography meshed seamlessly with creative world-building and charming characters.

6. Ni No Kuni

Ni No Kuni (Image via OLM)

For an anime film directly based on an isekai game series, Ni No Kuni brings the whimsical world of the highly acclaimed games by Level-5 studio onto the screen. The movie focuses on two best friends, Yuu and Haru.

After their friend Kotona is endangered in a mysterious incident, both Yuu and Haru travel to the magical world of Ni no Kuni, which runs parallel to the human world. Within this fairy tale setting, Yuu and Haru face dangers aiding Princess Astrid, Kotona's counterpart, to save her.

However, an evil power looms over Ni no Kuni, and the boys discover the complex political situation and history that connects their worlds and Kotona's fate. With its visual storytelling capturing the aesthetic of the games perfectly, it delivers an emotional journey as the boys go above and beyond out of love for their friend.

7. Belle

Belle (Image via Studio Chizu)

An award-winning film exploring virtual worlds is Belle, directed by Mamoru Hosoda, also known for the aforementioned The Boy and the Beast. It centers around Suzu Naito, a shy teenage girl suffering from guilt and trauma over her mother’s death.

Suzu regularly escapes into the virtual reality world of U as an avatar named Belle, who rises to become a globally-beloved musical performer. When a terrifying being known as The Dragon appears within U, Belle sets out on a quest to uncover its identity and the surprising connection binding them together.

With resonating messages about identity, self-acceptance, and using social media for good, Belle's song will continue touching hearts everywhere alongside its lovable characters and stylistic digital world.

8. No Game No Life: Zero

No Game No Life: Zero (Image via Madhouse)

Another fan-favorite franchise with an exceptional anime film is the world of No Game No Life. This prequel movie, No Game No Life: Zero, gives context to the highly strategic fantasy world ruled by games that genius gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are transported to in the main series.

The film goes back in time 6000 years before the show's events to detail the nation of Imanity's most desperate hour locked in war with the other races. On the brink of defeat, it depicts Riku Dola and the Ex-Machina Schwi Dola becoming the origin of the 'Kuuhaku' legend, turning the tide with brilliant tactics.

No Game No Life: Zero brings to the screen the dramatic mythos briefly teased about in the show regarding the pacts and ten oaths sworn that changed everything.

9. The Wonderland

The Wonderland (Image via Signal.MD)

Directed by Keiichi Hara, its premise follows young Akane getting mysteriously transported to the sprawling, fantastical world of Wonderland, featuring diverse regions and populated by anthropomorphic creatures and unique beings.

Akane teams up with the alchemist Hippocrates and his small apprentice, Pipo, as she is believed to be the 'Green Goddess' destined to save this world from a water crisis, though her personal goal is to find a way back home.

The Wonderland enchants through its imaginative world and lovably quirky characters while promising themes of found family. The visuals marrying 2D and 3D animation styles are also magical to behold.

10. Dragon Quest: Your Story

Dragon Quest: Your Story (Image via Shirogumi)

Rounding up this list of isekai anime movies is Dragon Quest: Your Story, bringing to life the rich lore of the famed Dragon Quest RPG franchise in full CG animated glory. It follows Luca, son of the hero Pankraz, who saved the world years ago.

Craving adventure like his father, Luca's initial journey begins when his mother is kidnapped. The story spans decades of his life, mirroring the classic multi-generational plot of Dragon Quest V, ultimately focusing on his quest to rescue his wife after they are both turned to stone, seemingly within its fantasy world.

Notable for flawlessly emulating Akira Toriyama’s one-of-a-kind art style, Your Story is a treasure for fans wanting to see the Brave Axe-wielding slimes and other series icons fully animated. Packed with Easter eggs, it recreates key moments while expanding the mythos via a new generation continuing the father's heroism.

Conclusion

From exciting action sequences to tear-jerking drama, isekai anime movies featuring isekai elements or set in other worlds deliver entertainment bursting with imagination limited only by the creative bounds of parallel universes.

The 10 isekai anime movies discussed here showcase a range of what the genre and related concepts can achieve through anomalies with realistic bonds or fully embracing fantastic elements with magical realms populated by the strangest of beings.

