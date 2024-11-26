5 best new anime of 2024 (& the 5 worst)

With 2024 almost ending, it is time to look at the five best new anime (and the five worst). Out of the several titles from diverse genres, a few caught the viewer's attention while a few didn't meet the expectations.

This article explores the five best new anime that kept viewers on the edge of their seats and made them wait every week for new episodes. Conversely, the article also explores five new anime that could be deemed as the worst of the year.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Dandadan is one of the best new anime released in 2024

1) Dandadan

Trending

Momo and Okarun as seen in Dandadan (Image via Science SARU)

The story of Momo Ayase, the girl who believes in ghosts, and Ken Takakura, or Okarun, the occult fanatic, has captivated viewers with its unique blend of supernatural entities. The two meet through a chance encounter, and their respective beliefs lead to an argument over whether ghosts and aliens are real.

Dandadan is one of the best new anime of 2024 due to its stunning animation and fight scenes. Furthermore, the budding romance between the leads is interesting enough to blend well with the plot of the action anime. The quest to get back Okarun's missing body parts provides a humorous premise and keeps viewers engaged.

2) Solo Leveling

Jinwoo Sung as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As one of the most popular novels and manhwa in recent years, the anime adaptation has been hyped since its announcement. The story of Jinwoo going from being the weakest to the strongest hunter resonated with fans of fantasy battle manhwa.

The immaculate animation makes the fight scenes enjoyable to watch. Not to mention, the collaboration between Sawano and TOMORROW X TOGETHER resulted in a striking opening. These factors make Solo Leveling one of the best new anime of the year.

3) Wind Breaker

Sakura's first encounter with Sugishita (Image via CloverWorks)

As one of the popular action shounen, Wind Breaker focuses on Haruka Sakura, a boy with social anxiety and an unusual appearance. He has been shunned all his life until he finds his people in Furin High School and the town of Makochi.

The anime introduces strong characters with lovable personalities. As said by Hajime Umemiya, the strongest character of the series, the animated fights indeed feel like heart-to-heart conversations between the characters. The animation, music, and Sakura's character development are a few of the factors that make Wind Breaker one of the best new anime of the year.

4) Kaiju No. 8

Kafka Hibino as seen in Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 was one of the most hyped series of 2024. The weak protagonist turning into a superpowered being by consuming a monster is a popular shounen trope. The military setting of the anime makes it an interesting watch.

Kaiju No. 8 introduces an adult protagonist who deals with the aftermath of a battle and provides a new perspective. Furthermore, what makes it one of the best new anime is the opening and ending songs and the animation.

5) Delicious in Dungeon

Characters indulging in gourmet dining as seen in the anime (Image via Trigger)

As one of the few fantasy comedy anime aired in the Winter 2024 anime season, Delicious in Dungeon has become a fan favorite since the beginning. With the quest to save Falin, the anime introduces lively characters who indulge in gourmet dining.

The worldbuilding is done nicely, and the animation makes all the food look delicious. The humor and the great music, along with the aforementioned points, make Delicious in Dungeon one of the best new anime.

Uzumaki is among the 5 worst anime of 2024

1) Tales of Wedding Rings

Sato as seen in the anime (Image via Staple Entertainment)

An isekai harem anime, Tales of Wedding Rings narrates the story of Sato, who becomes the Ring King from a normal high schooler. He must interact with his five wives to gain magical powers in order to defeat the Abyss King.

It is not the best new anime, as it fails to live up to viewers's expectations. The plot and execution of the concept fall short, and the characters are not memorable enough.

2) Uzumaki

Kurotani as seen in the anime (Image via Akatsuki)

The much-anticipated anime adaptation of one of Junji Ito's masterpieces did not live up to the expectations. Uzumaki could have easily become one of the best new anime of the year. However, mashing the contents of several chapters into one episode did not fare well.

It was rated low on MyAnimeList for valid reasons. While the monochrome palette helped in maintaining the vibe of the grotesque manga, it failed to serve the smooth movement of the characters. The fast pace of the anime could not bring out the eeriness of the plot.

3) The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

Allen as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

The protagonist, Allen, was a hero in his previous life but is banished in his current one due to the lack of power. So, he decides to live as he pleases, which he couldn't do in his previous heroic life.

The anime does not provide an intriguing synopsis. The plot is generic enough to make viewers drop it after a few episodes. The stereotypical character tropes restrict this one from becoming one of the best new anime.

4) Suicide Squad Isekai

Harley Quinn as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

An isekai anime featuring DC supervillains, Suicide Squad Isekai was much anticipated. But Wit Studio did not live up to the expectations. The animation is pretty good, but that is all there is to this anime.

The plot is not engaging enough to keep the viewers watching until the end. The inconsistency and loopholes make it undeserving of the title of best new anime of 2024.

5) Tasuketsu: Fate of the Majority

Haruto Yanagi and Raion Ono as seen in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Tasuketsu is a survival anime that reminds one of Alice in Borderland. The protagonist, Narita, wakes up in a world devoid of humans, where the survivors need to answer a yes-or-no question and remain in the minority to survive.

Survival anime generally gives viewers a thrilling experience, but Tasuketsu falls short when it comes to the thrill of survival games. The animation and music are not great either, which makes it one of the worst anime of the year.

Final Thoughts

2024 was a year filled with hype for several titles. Horror, fantasy, action, and supernatural were a few genres that captivated viewers as usual. Titles like Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, and Solo Leveling were a few of the best new anime. On the other hand, most of the worst anime were rated low on MyAnimeList. While there was hype for Uzumaki, it did not meet the viewers's expectations.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback