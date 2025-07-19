Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The anime adaptation of Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4, directed by Takayuki Kitagawa, carries on the LandQ Studios' romantic storyline. As Marie negotiates the intricate relationships at Count Kyuros's home, the series goes further into her quest for self-awareness.In addition to perhaps revealing Kyuros's best friend, this forthcoming episode, which is slated for broadcast on July 26, 2025, is expected to show the true nature of the problematic maids Hannah and Ilza. Fans can continue to follow this narrative of romance and personal development by watching Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4 on Crunchyroll globally as well as domestic Japanese television networks.Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4 release date and timeBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4 will debut on July 26, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST) on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS in the Animeism programming block. Soon after its Japanese broadcast, the episode will stream on Crunchyroll for viewers worldwide.The release schedule is provided below for viewers in various time zones:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayJuly 25, 20259:53 amEastern TimeFridayJuly 25, 202512:53 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridayJuly 25, 20254:53 pmCentral European TimeFridayJuly 25, 20256:53 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayJuly 25, 202510:23 pmPhilippine TimeFridayJuly 26, 202512:53 amJapanese Standard TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 20251:53 amAustralian Central TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 20252:23 amAlso read: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1: Marie's journey from rags to recognition beginsWhere to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4?Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4 will be available on Crunchyroll, the leading international streaming service for anime fans.Including MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS as part of their timeslot programming blocks, the episode will also be aired on Japanese TV networks. Domestic and international fans can view the series in their preferred mode with this dual-platform approach.Also read: 10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, rankedBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3 recapMarie is thrilled by Hannah and Ilza’s arrival from the royal palace, but feels uneasy, reminded of her strict parents. Given a manor on the castle grounds, she learns that Kyros hires foreign staff despite public distrust. Though she enjoys chatting with gardener Johan, Hannah and Ilza’s comments make her anxious about offending him.Kyros, often busy, returns late and invites her to share a midnight snack. Chef Toppo is upset that she leaves food uneaten, mistaking it for dislike. Kyros clears the misunderstanding and comforts her. They share a tea ceremony and a word game, but an awkward moment with Mio spoils the fun.Also read: 10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, rankedWhat to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4? (Speculative)Hannah and Ilza as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)In Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 4, Hannah and Ilza's true nature may be revealed to everyone. Marie might also meet Kyros's best friend. This episode will likely explore the consequences of the maids' behavior being exposed and how this affects Marie's confidence and position within the household.The introduction of Kyros's best friend could provide new insights into his character and potentially offer Marie an ally or another perspective on her relationship with the count.Also readBetrothed to My Sister's Ex complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more