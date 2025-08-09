Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

On August 16, 2025, Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 will premiere, continuing the gripping love drama as the Shaderan family's mysteries are unraveled. This episode will focus on Mio's inquiry into Anastasia's unexplained return and carriage accident, following Marie's emotional breakdown with Liu Liu and the disclosure of her parents' misleading letter.The LandQ Studios film will explore family secrets that have the potential to completely change everything, with Kyros being pleased by Marie's increasing independence and observant personality. This complex story of love, deceit, and family mysteries will be accessible to audiences worldwide through the episode's availability on Crunchyroll and Japanese networks.Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 release date and timeOn August 16, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST), Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 will debut on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS in the Animeism programming block. The episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers worldwide soon after its Japanese broadcast.The release schedule is provided below for viewers in various time zones:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayAugust 15, 20259:53 amEastern TimeFridayAugust 15, 202512:53 pmGreenwich Mean TimeFridayAugust 15, 20254:53 pmCentral European TimeFridayAugust 15, 20256:53 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayAugust 15, 202510:23 pmPhilippine TimeFridayAugust 16, 202512:53 amJapanese Standard TimeSaturdayAugust 16, 20251:53 amAustralian Central TimeSaturdayAugust 16, 20252:23 amAlso read: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreWhere to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7Zebro @zebruderLINKJust caught up on Betrothed to My Sister's Ex. Loving this show a lot. This is probably (outside the final scene of episode 6 and most of episode 1) one of the sweetest and most wholesome shows I've watched in a while.As part of their timeslot programming blocks, Japanese TV networks, such as MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, will broadcast Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7. Crunchyroll, the world's most popular international anime streaming service for both domestic and international anime fans, will be able to watch the series thanks to this dual-platform strategy.Also read: Chainsaw Man is wild, but you are missing out on this underrated shonen anime from Summer 2025Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 recapLiu Liu as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)A month later, a happier Marie employs Wolfgang’s granddaughter as staff. Kyros returns, and Marie helps Liu-Liu with betrothal invitations, revealing she learned languages from her grandmother and Shaderan’s immigrant workers, hinting she ran the estate while Shaderan remained ignorant.Mio confirms Marie is Shaderan and Elvira’s biological daughter, making their coldness towards Marie more disturbing. A letter claims Baron Shaderan is dying; Kyros hides it but later shows Marie, who quickly identifies the handwriting. She realizes her parents only valued her obedience and business skills.Kyros, seeing her bond with servants, acknowledges she needs freedom. Mio sets out to investigate a letter from Marie’s six-year-old brother, Cedric, claiming Anastasia miraculously reappeared.Also read: 5 new summer 2025 anime that are trending (&amp; 5 that might not make it)What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 (Speculative)Marie as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)Mio will likely begin her undercover investigation in Shaderan territory, exploring the mysterious circumstances surrounding Anastasia's carriage accident and sudden return home. Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 may reveal crucial details about the family's dark secrets while Marie continues developing her independence.Kyros will probably support Mio's mission while growing more suspicious of the Shaderan family's manipulative tactics, potentially uncovering evidence that could protect Marie from her family's schemes and strengthen their relationship through shared adversity.Also read10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, rankedBetrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 1: Marie's journey from rags to recognition begins10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, ranked