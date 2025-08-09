  • home icon
  • Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 09, 2025 03:40 GMT
Betrothed to My Sister
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via LandQ Studios)

On August 16, 2025, Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 will premiere, continuing the gripping love drama as the Shaderan family's mysteries are unraveled. This episode will focus on Mio's inquiry into Anastasia's unexplained return and carriage accident, following Marie's emotional breakdown with Liu Liu and the disclosure of her parents' misleading letter.

The LandQ Studios film will explore family secrets that have the potential to completely change everything, with Kyros being pleased by Marie's increasing independence and observant personality. This complex story of love, deceit, and family mysteries will be accessible to audiences worldwide through the episode's availability on Crunchyroll and Japanese networks.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 release date and time

On August 16, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST), Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 will debut on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS in the Animeism programming block. The episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers worldwide soon after its Japanese broadcast.

The release schedule is provided below for viewers in various time zones:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

August 15, 2025

9:53 am

Eastern Time

Friday

August 15, 2025

12:53 pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

August 15, 2025

4:53 pm

Central European Time

Friday

August 15, 2025

6:53 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

August 15, 2025

10:23 pm

Philippine Time

Friday

August 16, 2025

12:53 am

Japanese Standard Time

Saturday

August 16, 2025

1:53 am

Australian Central Time

Saturday

August 16, 2025

2:23 am

Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7

As part of their timeslot programming blocks, Japanese TV networks, such as MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, will broadcast Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7. Crunchyroll, the world's most popular international anime streaming service for both domestic and international anime fans, will be able to watch the series thanks to this dual-platform strategy.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 6 recap

Liu Liu as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)
A month later, a happier Marie employs Wolfgang’s granddaughter as staff. Kyros returns, and Marie helps Liu-Liu with betrothal invitations, revealing she learned languages from her grandmother and Shaderan’s immigrant workers, hinting she ran the estate while Shaderan remained ignorant.

Mio confirms Marie is Shaderan and Elvira’s biological daughter, making their coldness towards Marie more disturbing. A letter claims Baron Shaderan is dying; Kyros hides it but later shows Marie, who quickly identifies the handwriting. She realizes her parents only valued her obedience and business skills.

Kyros, seeing her bond with servants, acknowledges she needs freedom. Mio sets out to investigate a letter from Marie’s six-year-old brother, Cedric, claiming Anastasia miraculously reappeared.

What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 (Speculative)

Marie as seen in the anime (Image via LandQ Studios)
Mio will likely begin her undercover investigation in Shaderan territory, exploring the mysterious circumstances surrounding Anastasia's carriage accident and sudden return home. Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 may reveal crucial details about the family's dark secrets while Marie continues developing her independence.

Kyros will probably support Mio's mission while growing more suspicious of the Shaderan family's manipulative tactics, potentially uncovering evidence that could protect Marie from her family's schemes and strengthen their relationship through shared adversity.

