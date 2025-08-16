Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8 will premiere on August 23, 2025, continuing the story as startling information on Anastasia's fate becomes available. This episode promises to explore the mysteries of the Shaderan family in further detail after Mio's discovery of the life-size doll and proof of the carriage driver's deceit.
The enigmatic boy observing from the alley adds even more intrigue as Marie and Kyros get closer on their first date. Crunchyroll and Japanese networks will carry the LandQ Studios production, which offers another gripping chapter in this intricate story of love, treachery, and family secrets.
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8 release date and time
On August 23, 2025, at 1:53 AM (JST), Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8 will premiere on the Japanese television networks MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS under the Animeism programming block. The episode will be accessible to fans worldwide on Crunchyroll shortly following its Japanese broadcast.
For viewers in different time zones, the release schedule is shown below:
Where to watch Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8?
Japanese TV networks like MBS, TBS, CBC, and BS-TBS, will broadcast Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8 as part of their timeslot programming blocks. The series will also be available on Crunchyroll, a popular streaming service for anime viewers, both domestic and international.
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 7 recap
Given Anastasia's disappearance circumstances, Mio doubts Cedric's letter. Kyros dresses as a butler to grow closer to Marie, earning Caecile's anger when helping her change clothes. Luiphon invites them to the city, prompting Kyros to ask Marie for their first date. Mio and Thomas discover that Marie's classmate, Karina Burton, left for the royal capital when Anastasia disappeared.
Posing as Karina, Mio visits Shaderan's mansion, learning that Marie slept in a storeroom, not the main house. She discovers "Anastasia" is a life-size doll made with real hair. During their date, Marie hears Anastasia's voice while a bully approaches her, whom Kyros scares away, realizing Marie doesn't understand romantic advances due to Shaderan's manipulation.
What to expect from Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8? (Speculative)
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 8 will likely focus on the mysterious boy watching Marie and Kyros, potentially revealing his connection to the Shaderan family secrets. Mio may confront the carriage driver about his false testimony regarding Anastasia's disappearance, uncovering the truth behind the doll discovery.
Marie and Kyros's relationship will probably deepen as he helps her understand her worth beyond her family's manipulation. The episode may also explore Anastasia's real fate, with mounting evidence suggesting the Shaderan family's involvement in her disappearance and the elaborate cover-up surrounding it.
