Black Butler Season 4 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 4 episode 9 is set to be released on June 8, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. Crunchyroll announced the English-dubbed version of this anime on April 26, 2024. Currently, only the first six episodes of the series are available in the dubbed version.

Episode 8 primarily focused on the aftermath of the cricket tournament and delved into the mysterious vice principal and the mysterious actions of the P4. It also marked Derrick Arden's first actual appearance in the show. Episode 9 will reveal the events that led to his disappearance and the parties involved in these incidents.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Black Butler series.

Black Butler season 4 episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Black Butler season 4 episode 9 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Saturday, June 8, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. The anime will be available in English, Latin American, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Crunchyroll shortly after its premiere. The release timings for different zones are listed below:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday June 8, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday June 8, 2024 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday June 8, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday June 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Saturday June 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday June 8, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday June 9, 2024

Where to watch Black Butler season 4 episode 9?

Black Butler season 4 episode 9 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. Additionally, the episode will be available with English subtitles in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Oceania, and India on Crunchyroll for streaming. Apart from Crunchyroll, current episodes can be streamed on Bilibili in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

Black Butler season 4 episode 8 recap

Ciel in the Midnight Tea Party as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

In Black Butler season 4 episode 8, Sebastian carries an injured Ciel, who admits winning delighted him despite the pain. Sebastian then tends to Ciel's wounds and informs him that the headmaster has escaped, shocking Ciel.

Sapphire Owl House students jubilantly congratulate Ciel, who wears a special hat for the evening's boat parade. He wears a prestigious Cox costume fitted by Sebastian. Despite Prefect Lawrence Bluewer explaining the parade route, the unpracticed team falls into the river, amusing spectators.

Derrick Arden making his first appearance in front of Ciel (Image via CloverWorks)

Later, Ciel finds an invitation to the Midnight Tea Party on his bed. As midnight approaches, Clayton escorts him to the garden, where the Prefects and the headmaster await. Ciel confronts the headmaster about the missing students, explaining that concerned parents urged him to find them.

Despite learning that they were transferred to the Violet House, he couldn't locate them during the arson. The vice principal reassures Ciel, pointing to a door. The episode ends chillingly with Derrick Arden entering, contentedly remarking on the tea's aroma.

Black Butler season 4 episode 9: What to expect? (Speculative)

Ciel Phantomhive as shown in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 4 episode 9 is anticipated to primarily focus on the aftermath of Derrick Arden's sudden appearance. Additionally, it might delve into the reasons behind Derrick's and the Principal's mysterious appearances, as well as uncover how the P4 are involved in these events.

