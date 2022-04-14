Black Clover chapter 330: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 330 is expected to be released in a divided fandom. Lucifero's defeat in the last chapter has both awed and aggravated fans to no extent. While the artwork has been universally praised, the chapter's content has received mixed reviews.

Readers are eagerly waiting for Black Clover chapter 330 to confirm whether or not the Spade Kingdom Raid arc will end with Lucifero's defeat. Some believe that Adrammelech will take the spot of the main antagonist. Others are waiting for an elaboration on the politics of the Underworld.

Black Clover chapter 330 release date and speculations

Viz and Manga Plus have notified their readers that Black Clover chapter 330 will be officially released online on Sunday, April 17, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:30 AM, April 18

Black Clover chapter 330 can be read for free on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App. Physical copies can be availed via Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 20.

Recap of chapter 329

Black Clover chapter 329 is titled “The King of Devils and the Boys with No Magic.” Lucifero was enraged that some magic-less boys defeated him. While he was sliced in half, the upper half of his body seems to have been working fine. He complained that this would never have happened had he been in his optimum shape.

He then used his Gravity Magic to subdue Asta and Liebe. However, before he could attack Asta, Nacht and Yami appeared beside him, presumably via Yuno’s Conjunction. Nacht employed his shadows while Yami used “Dark Magic: Black Moon” to alleviate the gravity surrounding Asta, allowing him to stand up.

Clearly frightened, Lucifero tried to run away, but Yuno used Conjunction to transport him to Asta, allowing his friend to slay the King of Devils using his Demon Slayer Sword. Adrammelech appeared very amused at the turn of events, clapping heartily and congratulating the humans on their victory.

What to expect from chapter 330

The endnote, removed in the Viz translation, reads “Complete victory!!”, which confirms that Lucifero was finally defeated. However, some fans hope that it still might be a ploy, and since his body has not disappeared yet, the King of Devils can indeed come back.

Others believe that Adrammelech will now come into the picture correctly. This would spell trouble for the Magic Knights, as their manpower is severely depleted, and the remaining fighters are in no shape to battle Adrammelech. Many have pointed out that readers don’t know many details about the Devil. His only introduction has been given to the reader via Nacht.

Adrammelech’s clapping is proof that the situation in the Underworld is far more complex than previously thought. It is uncertain what Lucifero’s title as a king entails and how that affects the other high-level devils who may soon show up.

Fans are desperately hoping for Noelle to show up in Black Clover chapter 330, considering she has been absent for a while and is likely in a better state than either Asta or Yuno. Vanessa and Gray appear relatively unharmed compared to the rest, but they might not be in fighting shape.

While able to contribute physically, Patry cannot help due to not having his Grimoire. Reinforcement from the Diamond Kingdom would be necessary if a war between humans and Devils broke out.

The Spade Kingdom Raid arc is unlikely to end just yet. Many plot points, such as the source of Yami’s power and the identity of the fourth Zogratis brother, are yet to be adequately resolved.

These points can still be carried forward into the next arc. However, readers find it hard to believe that the build-up over a high-stakes battle between Lucifero and the Magic Knights could be resolved quickly.

Hopefully, Black Clover chapter 330 will feature a continuation of the arc and the battle by default, rather than giving readers a conclusion.

