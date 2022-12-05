Black Clover chapter 345: Ryuzen vs Sister Lily begins, Asta’s altered mental state hinders his training

Black Clover chapter 345 reveals the names of all seven Ryuzen and their special skills. While Asta’s training with two of them is well underway, the remaining five finally make a move against Sister Lily and the other two Paladins.

Black Clover chapter 345 also addresses the doubtful mental state that Asta has been in since his defeat at the hands of Lucius and Lily. Not only does Asta understand how negatively he has been affected by the ordeal, but he also finds a mentor who can help him deal with it. Additionally, Yuno makes an appearance, albeit only in Asta’s thoughts.

Black Clover chapter 345 reveals the names of the last three Ryuzen as Asta confronts his repressed doubts

Black Clover chapter 345 is titled Unprepared.

Black Clover chapter 345 began with a flashback of when Ryuya broke up Asta and Ichika’s fight. The Shogun asked Ichika to gather the remaining Ryuzen while he urged Asta to finish his training. Since the enemy is incredibly powerful, Ryuya assumed that they would need Asta later in this fight.

Back in the present, Asta continued to taste defeat against Yosuga Mushogatake, the self-proclaimed strongest member of the Ryuzen seven. Because the man was far too strong in Zetten, Asta could only keep fighting because the other member, Fujio Tenmanyashiki, kept healing his wounds and replenishing his strength.

Both members of the Ryuzen Seven mentioned that they wanted to help their comrades and fight the enemy as well, but since Ryuya had given them the task to train Asta, they planned to see it through. Mushogatake told Asta that while he was impressive, his hesitation would keep him from mastering Zetten.

Mushogatake’s Katana can cut through anything, which he demonstrated by cutting through Demon Slasher and Asta’s shoulder. Because his conviction in his katana and his cause were unwavering, he could continue to employ Zetten at the highest level. However, Asta’s faith in himself and his Magic had been shaken, and that hesitation could prove fatal later on.

Asta thought back on how he had been dispirited ever since his defeat at Lucius’ hands. He couldn’t defeat Ichika, nor could he learn Zetten properly. On top of that, he kept thinking that Yuno, who keeps growing stronger and advancing in the ranks faster than Asta, would have been able to save Lily and defeat Lucius. His belief in himself and his hard work has taken a hit, and as he accepted that, Black Clover chapter 345 cut to the confrontation between Lily and the remaining five Ryuzen.

The hitherto unintroduced Ryuzen, known as Ginnojomorifuyu Kezokaku, was seen muttering about the end of the world when Ichika urged her to draw her sword. As soon as she drew her sword, Lady Kezokaku’s demeanor changed completely. She zapped by Sister Lily and cut off her horn, leaving a bleeding cut on the Paladin’s cheek. As Lily prepared for a fight, her injuries began to heal spontaneously.

Observations

Kezokaku vs Lily (Image via Yuki Tabata/Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 345 implies that Lily and the Paladins can destroy the Land of the Sun. It is unclear whether this applies to only Lily, every Paladin, or their combined strength. Ryuya further states that they will need Asta’s strength to defeat the Paladins, implying that not only will Asta complete his training before the fight is over, but also that he will face Sister Lily. He might be able to defeat her if he masters Zetten, but it remains unknown whether he can revert her to her true self.

Mushogatake’s Katana can cut whatever is in front of it. This is the reverse of Asta’s Demon Slasher, which chooses what it cuts. This distinction gives Mushogatake an extra edge over Asta, which is likely why Ryuya left the boy here to train. On the other hand, Fujio seems to be an amalgamation of Mimosa and Charmy’s powers. He seems to be of a milder temperament, and without his presence, Asta would likely have lost consciousness long ago.

Black Clover chapter 345 introduces the Seventh member of the Ryuzen, Kezokaku, who seems to house two different personalities inside her. Her sword acts as a switch, turning her timid personality into a fierce one the moment she unsheathes it.

Kezokaku was able to cut off Lily’s horn, which is reminiscent of Asta cutting off Lucifero’s horn. It also implies that the Ryuzen equal the Paladins in strength. Another thing to note is that the Paladin’s wounds heal spontaneously and immediately. It may be an inherent trait, or they may be connected to either the Qliphoth or Lucius.

Final thoughts

Asta's thoughts on Yuno (Image via Yuki Tabata/Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 345 does a thorough job of addressing Asta’s declining mental state. After his defeat at Lucius’ hands, Asta lost faith not only in himself but also in his dream. The fact that his idol, Julius Novachrono, turned out to be a conniving mastermind who took his beloved Sister Lily from him and threatened to destroy the world as he knows it must have come as a fatal shock.

Asta must have taken the comment “Flaw of this world” to heart, to the point that his rivalry with Yuno has now become a source of an inferiority complex. Comparing Asta’s thoughts on Yuno in Black Clover chapter 345 to Yuno’s thoughts on Asta in chapter 336, the stark difference in their perceptions of each other becomes clear.

The sudden mention of Yuno can be a sign of an upcoming confrontation between Yuno and Lucius. Lucius did call Yuno the key to the future where the Magic Knights win against the Paladins. However, it was never explicitly stated that Yuno will be the one to defeat Lucius, he can just as easily be the catalyst of it. Either way, readers can expect some information on Yuno and Clover Kingdom's current state in the next few chapters.

