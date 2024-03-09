Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 is slated to broadcast on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other affiliated networks, according to the anime's official site. After airing in Japan, the episode will be globally available on multiple streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, at different times.

The previous episode of Blue Exorcist Season 3 saw Izumo Kamiki lose control of the Nine-Tails spirit following the forced possession. However, she was saved by her mother, Tamamo.

Later, Michael Gedoin injected a serum to transform himself into a bizarre demon. Yet Izumo, with her newfound resolve, successfully defeated him. Given how the episode ended, fans are excited to see what happens in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official site and full release schedule, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 will be released on March 17, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks.

However, due to varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can stream the episode in English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 16 10 am Central Standard Time Saturday, March 16 12 pm Eastern Standard Time Saturday, March 16 1 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, March 16 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 16 6 pm Central European Time Saturday, March 16 7 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 16 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 17 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 17 3:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11

Shiemi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Anime lovers can stream Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 on the Crunchyroll platform, after it airs on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other affiliated channels in Japan.

Besides Crunchyroll, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 can also be watched on numerous other streaming platforms, such as Muse Asia, Aniplus Asia, iQIYI, etc, in selected regions.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 picks up the events from the previous installment and begins with Rin Okumura fending off the zombies to keep Izumo Kamiki safe. Besides Rin, other Exwire members also arrive at the scene and check up on Izumo.

Seeing the girl possessed by the Nine-Tails, Yukio surmises that she immediately needs exorcism. However, Izumo tells them to go away, saying that it's too late. Soon after that, the Nine-Tail Fox's spirit completely possesses her.

Yukio Okumura realizes that since it's an ancient and powerful demon, only a Kamumi family member can exorcise it. At that moment, the episode shows Tamamo Kamiki coming to her daughter's rescue. She knocks out Izumo and implores the spirit to return to her vessel.

Izumo and her mother, as seen in the anime (Image via Kazue Kato)

Tamamo reveals that since she doesn't have much time left to live, she will die along with the Nine-Tails. The episode then shows a heart-wrenching moment, where she calls Izumo her treasure. Gedoin, on the other hand, fumes at his failure.

Therefore, he wears the Mask of the Chosen to force a demon to possess him. This action transforms the evil Illuminati scientist into a grotesque being, possessed by the demon, Necrophager. As such, Rin and others demonstrate their powers to tackle the monster.

However, Izumo tells them that she will defeat Gedoin, for the sake of her mother. She is overwhelmed when Uke and Mike, her two familiars materialize after hearing her call. With renewed strength, Izumo performs the repose spirit to quell the evil spirit.

Michael Gedoin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

At that moment, Kyoto's team arrives to lend the Exwires a hand. They eradicate the zombies and pave a path for Yukio and his team to escape. Following the Illuminati events, Izumo is seen in a hospital bed, where Takara Nemu greets her.

He gives her a key and informs her that her sister, Tsukumo Kamiki is alive. Izumo finally reunites with her sister, but the latter doesn't remember her. Later, Shiemi visits Izumo and they share an emotional moment.

After getting healed, Izumo goes to her mother's grave to tell her that she's done feeling sorry for herself. The episode ends with Rin and others returning home with Izumo.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11

Izumo and her sister, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Since the latest installment adapted chapters 61-63, and the first few pages of chapter 64 from Kazue Kato's supernatural manga series, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 will likely cover the next three or perhaps four chapters.

In other words, the episode will likely reveal the fate of Michael Gedoin who disobeyed Lucifer's orders. Additionally, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 will reveal an interesting fact about Renzo Shima.

