Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 release date is slated for Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 12:30 a.m, JST on Tokyo MX, BS11 and other affiliated networks, according to the anime's website. After airing in Japan, the episode will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll and other platforms with English subs.

The previous episode of Blue Exorcist Season 3 saw the Exwire members discover Renzo's identity as a double agent. Meanwhile, Mephisto Pheles summoned everyone to his office to discuss whether they trusted Renzo.

Given how the episode ended, fans are awaiting the release of Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As per the anime's website and the original release schedule, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 will be released on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11 and other networks in Japan.

However, due to varying time zones, most global viewers can watch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, March 23 11 am Central Standard Time Saturday, March 23 12 pm Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, March 23 2 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, March 23 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 23 6 pm Central European Time Saturday, March 23 7 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 23 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 24 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 24 3:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12?

Rin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

After it airs on Tokyo MX, BS11 and other channels in Japan, Anime lovers can watch the highly anticipated Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with many other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans can stream Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 on Muse Asia, Aniplus Asia, iQIYI, and other streaming platforms in selected countries.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 recap

Expand Tweet

The episode kicks off with Rin Okumura, Bon, and others meeting Juzo, the second son of the Shima family. He reveals that Renzo Shima has been acting as a double agent, but they kept it a secret to protect him.

Bon gets furious because he knows how dangerous the Illuminati are, but he finds out that Renzo himself wanted to do the job. A flashback scene reveals how he was approached by a girl from the Light Foundation to join the organization.

While he didn't join at the time, he knew it was a "shady" business. Later, Mephisto Pheles approached Shima's father to let his son become a spy. He felt that Renzo would be the perfect candidate, even though he was only 15 at the time.

Shima, as seen in the past (Image via Studio VOLN)

Although the Shima family's head was against it, Renzo voluntarily chose the job. The flashback scene reveals how badly he wanted to be free and do something for himself.

Back to the present, Lucifer confronts Michael Gedoin. He reveals that he's aware of the scientist's disobedience. Even though Gedoin begs for mercy, Lucifer reminds him that he's nothing but a "foolish, vile and vindicative" human being before blowing him up with compressed light.

Following that, the episode switches to the True Cross Academy, where Rin Okumura shows up at the class disguised as Renzo. He tries to cheer everyone up with his characteristic humor.

Lucifer, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

At that moment, the real Renzo Shima appears, which leaves everyone shocked. It is revealed that the Illuminati sent him back to act as a spy. Later, Mephisto Pheles summons everyone to his office, where Lewin Light is also present. Light asks the Exwires whether they trust Renzo Shima.

Rin Okumura says that rather than Renzo, he distrusts Mephisto the most because he hid several facts from them. But the King of Time says that he has been knowingly "testing" and "preparing" them for the action.

He reveals that Rin, Bon, Yukio and every other Exwire member are indispensable pieces in the game and that he's the player who controls them.

Mephisto Pheles, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Things get heated as Rin Okumura charges at Mephisto Pheles, but the King of Time reminds him that he has to obey him if he wants to beat Satan. Lewin Light restores peace and asks everyone once again whether they trust Renzo.

Everyone unanimously says they trust the "double agent." As such, they don't let the Order interrogate him. Mephisto ends the meeting and returns the Exwire members outside school, except Renzo and Yukio.

He tells Rin's brother to inform Kirigakure of what they discussed, following which, Yukio and Renzo head out. But before leaving, Renzo informs Yukio that he knows about his meeting with Lucifer, the commander of the Illuminati.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 (speculative)?

Yukio Okumura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Considering the latest installment adapted chapters 65, 66 and parts of chapter 64 from Kazue Kato's original manga series, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 will likely adapt the next three chapters.

In other words, fans can expect the episode to reveal what happened with Yukio at the Illuminati's laboratory, where he met the commander of the Illuminati, Lucifer. Aside from that, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 will likely show a light-hearted moment among the Exwire members.

Also read:

Blue Exorcist Season 3: Everything to know about Shimane Illuminati Saga

Mephisto Pheles' actual identity, explored

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 short recap

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 28 release date and time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 spoilers