Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 is set to broadcast on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other affiliated networks, according to the anime's official site. Yet, most fans outside Japan can stream the episode on March 2, due to varying time zones.

The previous episode of Blue Exorcist Season 3 saw Yukio Okumura, Bon, Konekomaru, and others deal with the zombified monsters inside the void, where Michael Gedoin dropped them.

Besides, Lucifer appeared and revealed that he needed the elixir to regain his perfect body. Considering how the episode ended, fans are excited to find out what happens next in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 release date and time for all regions

As per the official site and the original release schedule, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 will be released on March 3, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels. The international fans, however, will be able to watch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 2 10 am Central Standard Time Saturday, March 2 12 pm Eastern Standard Time Saturday, March 2 1 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, March 2 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 2 6 pm Central European Time Saturday, March 2 7 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 2 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 3 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 3 3:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9

Yukio Okumura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

After airing on Japanese channels such as Tokyo MX and Gunma TV, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 will be available for streaming with English subtitles on the Crunchyroll platform.

However, fans would need a subscription to this platform to watch the episode. Besides Crunchyroll, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 can also be streamed on several platforms, including Muse Asia, Aniplus Asia, and iQIYI in selected regions.

Recap of Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 begins with Rin Okumura shouting his friends' names in the darkness. However, he realizes that everyone has fallen into different places. On the other side, Michael Gedoin gets summoned by the Illuminati's commander, Lucifer.

The lord of Seraphims expresses his gratitude to Gedoin for his hard work and inquires about the research. Gedoin replies that he has finished a thorough examination of Izumo and he plans to transplant the Nine-Tails from Tamamo's body to her daughter.

He also informs him about the intruders, including Satan's child and his younger brother. However, Lucifer orders Gedoin to refrain from eliminating either Rin or Yukio. At that moment, his body falters, and he says that everything rests on the success of the elixir research.

Lucifer, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The episode reveals that the elixir produced from the research would be used to restore Lucifer's deteriorating body. After Lucifer goes back, Gedoin prepares to transplant the Nine-Tails from Tamamo to Izumo without delay. However, he shockingly discovers that the success rate is only 0.08%.

Yet, he wants to proceed with the transplant. At the same time, he plans to eliminate Rin and Yukio Okumura, despite Lucifer telling him to leave them alone. Elsewhere, the Exwire members are engaged in battle with the higher-level zombie monsters.

Michael Gedoin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Konekomaru panics but soon regains his composure to fight back. He gets an unexpected aid from Kuro, who helps him get away. On the other side, Yukio Okumura uses his experience to immobilize an "immortal" zombie.

Besides them, Bon and Shiemi also showcase their strength to overwhelm their opponents. The episode ends with Michael Gedoin announcing his presence to the Exwire members after seeing them reunited.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9

Rin Okumura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Since the latest installment covered chapters 56-58 from Kazue Kato's manga, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 will likely adapt the next two or three chapters and highlight the wicked nature of Michael Gedoin.

He will reveal how gathered the subjects for his inhuman tests. Moreover, if the next installment linearly covers the manga, fans may see Rin and others meet Izumo Kamiki.

