Blue Lock chapter 240 spoilers: Isagi, Rin, and Kaiser aim for the top as new rankings get announced

With the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 240 having come out, fans finally got to learn the new annual salary rankings for the Blue Lock candidates. While Isagi definitely had a huge jump, he was yet to catch up to two of his biggest rivals - Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser.

The previous chapter showcased everyone's reaction to Isagi and Hiori's super goal. Even Michael Kaiser could do nothing but scream in agony. As for Hiori, he revealed that he wanted to play a style of football to create the best striker in the world. Elsewhere, Rin Itoshi managed to win the match for Paris X Gen by scoring all three goals against Manshine City.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock chapter 240.

Blue Lock chapter 240 spoilers and raw scans: Isagi's annual salary offer multiplied by three times

Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

As per the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 240, the upcoming chapter is set to be titled "Triple Jump Up." The manga chapter opened with the Paris X Gen vs Manshine City match ending as even the genius Seishiro Nagi wasn't able to stop the monstrous Rin Itoshi.

After the match ended, Seishiro Nagi asked Rin the reason behind his drive to get stronger with every match. To this, Rin responded that his goal was to surpass his brother Sae Itoshi and "kill" Isagi. However, he had no idea what he was going to do next. That said, he was not worried about the events that far in the future as he was too focused on his current goal.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 240 spoilers then shifted its focus to the field where Bastard Munchen vs Ubers took place. After having won the match, Yoichi Isagi felt elated as he not only won the match for his team but also won the challenge against Kaiser.

Right after that, the Blue Lock chapter 240 spoilers saw the announcer interrupting the players as the annual salary rankings had gotten updated after games 5 and 6 were completed. The announcer first announced rankings 29 to 24.

The rankings were as follows:

29th - Nanase - 3 Million

28th - Wanima - 4 Million

26th - Gen Fukaku and Hiiragi - 5 Million

25th - Niou - 6 Million

24th - Zantetsu - 8 Million

While Nanase was surprised that he got an offer, Zantetsu believed that his valuation was quite low.

Chigiri Hyouma as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

After that, the announcer started listing down the rankings between 23 and 12 as the 23rd rank was the borderline ranking required to represent Japan in the U20 World Cup.

The rankings were as follows:

23rd - Tokimitsu -10 Million

22nd - Hayate - 13 Million

21st - Darai - 15 Million

20th - Raichi - 18 Million

18th - Hiori and Sendou - 20 Million

17th - Otoya - 22 Million

16th - Karasu - 24 Million

15th - Shidou - 25 Million

14th - Niko - 30 Million

13th - Gagamaru - 32 Million

12th - Kurona - 34 Million

Kurona was hoping to make it to the top 11 in the next update. Meanwhile, Hiori Yo was content with 20 million for now.

The spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 240 then saw the announcer listing down the current top eleven Blue Lock candidates, starting with rankings 11 to 4.

The rankings were as follows:

11th - Aryu - 35 Million

9th - Yukimiya and Reo - 36 Million

8th - Aiku - 38 Million

7th - Nagi - 43 Million

5th - Kunigami and Chigiri - 50 Million

4th - Bachira - 66 Million

As expected, Reo and Nagi dropped down the rankings after their defeat. However, they hoped to raise their rank in the next match. As for Chigiri Hyouma, he was irritated that Kunigami had the same rank as him.

The announcer then started to reveal the top 3 players in Blue Lock. The third-ranked player was Shoei Barou with a valuation of 130 Million from Ubers. Barou wasn't happy with the valuation as he had dropped down the rankings.

The second place was taken by Yoichi Isagi, who jumped up to a valuation of 150 Million all the way from 50 Million during the previous update. As for the first rank, it was taken by Rin Itoshi with a valuation of 180 Million after scoring a hattrick against Manshine City.

Additionally, Blue Lock chapter 240 spoilers saw the announcer revealing that there had been an update for Michael Kaiser. He had received a bid of 320 Million from Spain's "Real." This was the same club where Rin's brother Itoshi Sae played.

Upon learning that the world's strongest club wanted Kaiser, Alexis Ness went to Kaiser to celebrate with him. However, after his defeat at the hands of Isagi, Kaiser could not consider himself to be better than him.

As for Isagi, he calculated how far behind he was of Kaiser. While he was glad that his rank got updated, he was not happy with second place and wanted to become the top-ranked player. With that, Blue Lock chapter 240 spoilers hinted at an upcoming three-way battle between Isagi, Kaiser, and Rin. The next match was set to be the last match for Bastard Munchen as they were going to face Paris X Gen.

