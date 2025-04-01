  • home icon
Blue Lock chapter 298: Nagi fails to score for Manshine City as the Final Rankings are revealed

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 01, 2025 16:46 GMT
Blue Lock chapter 298: Nagi fails to score for Manshine City as the Final Rankings are revealed
Seishiro Nagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 298, the manga finally concluded the match between Manshine City and FC Barcha. In doing so, it also revealed Neo Egoist League's final auction value rankings for the Blue Lock players. Needless to say, an unexpected player got locked off.

The previous chapter saw Nagi almost lose the ball to Lavinho when he tried to get fired up with Reo. That's when Chris Prince retained Manshine City's possession and passed the ball to Reo, hoping to see his future. Reo scored the goal, cementing his place in the top 23, while Nagi got fired up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 298: Seishiro Nagi gets locked off

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 298 (Image via Kodansha)
Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 298 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 298, titled Alone,Together, saw Seishiro Nagi asking Reo Mikage not to pass the ball to him anymore. With Reo's previous goal, he had effectively cemented his place in the top 23 ranks. However, that wasn't the case for Nagi who still needed to score a goal.

While Reo wanted to help him, Nagi knew that he would never become the world's best with him if he always relied on Reo and did not win by himself. Thus, Nagi stepped forward to initiate a goalscoring attack himself. Nagi intercepted a pass from Bachira and joined forces with Agi and Chigiri Hyoma to launch an attack.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 298 (Image via Kodansha)
Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 298 (Image via Kodansha)

Following a couple of passes between the three players, Agi set Nagi in front of the goal with a volley opportunity. However, instead of shooting for the goal first time, Nagi initiated his fake volley shoot. While he got past one FC Barcha defender, Eita Otoya and other defenders had set up countermeasures for Nagi's Five-Shot Revolver Fake Volley.

Seishiro Nagi wanted to shoot for the goal but was too afraid to lose possession. In the heat of this moment, Nagi again relied on Reo when he arrived to support him. Unfortunately, the pass never got through and was intercepted by Meguru Bachira. Bachira instantly initiated his attack and set himself up for a goal, scoring FC Barcha's winner.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 298 (Image via Kodansha)
Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 298 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 298 then switched to Yoichi Isagi's side as Ego Jinpachi revealed the final rankings. The top 23 players are as follows:

  1. Rin - 240M
  2. Isagi - 240M
  3. Shidou - 160M
  4. Barou - 150M
  5. Bachira - 120M
  6. Chigiri - 90M
  7. Reo - 78M
  8. Kunigami - 66M
  9. Otoya - 63M
  10. Aiku - 60M
  11. Karasu - 55M
  12. Gagamaru - 50M
  13. Aryu - 45M
  14. Yukimiya - 42M
  15. Niko - 40M
  16. Hiori - 39M
  17. Sendou - 37M
  18. Kurona - 35M
  19. Zantetsu - 33M
  20. Fukaku - 28M
  21. Raichi - 27M
  22. Kiyora - 26M
  23. Nanase - 25M

Seishiro Nagi was ranked 24th with an auction bid value of 24 million yen. As only the top 23 players were to be picked to be part of Japan's U-20 squad, Seishiro Nagi had effectively been locked off. Even Yoichi Isagi was shocked by this development.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
