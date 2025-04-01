Blue Lock chapter 298: Nagi fails to score for Manshine City as the Final Rankings are revealed

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 298, the manga finally concluded the match between Manshine City and FC Barcha. In doing so, it also revealed Neo Egoist League's final auction value rankings for the Blue Lock players. Needless to say, an unexpected player got locked off.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Nagi almost lose the ball to Lavinho when he tried to get fired up with Reo. That's when Chris Prince retained Manshine City's possession and passed the ball to Reo, hoping to see his future. Reo scored the goal, cementing his place in the top 23, while Nagi got fired up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 298: Seishiro Nagi gets locked off

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 298 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 298, titled Alone,Together, saw Seishiro Nagi asking Reo Mikage not to pass the ball to him anymore. With Reo's previous goal, he had effectively cemented his place in the top 23 ranks. However, that wasn't the case for Nagi who still needed to score a goal.

Ad

Trending

While Reo wanted to help him, Nagi knew that he would never become the world's best with him if he always relied on Reo and did not win by himself. Thus, Nagi stepped forward to initiate a goalscoring attack himself. Nagi intercepted a pass from Bachira and joined forces with Agi and Chigiri Hyoma to launch an attack.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 298 (Image via Kodansha)

Following a couple of passes between the three players, Agi set Nagi in front of the goal with a volley opportunity. However, instead of shooting for the goal first time, Nagi initiated his fake volley shoot. While he got past one FC Barcha defender, Eita Otoya and other defenders had set up countermeasures for Nagi's Five-Shot Revolver Fake Volley.

Ad

Seishiro Nagi wanted to shoot for the goal but was too afraid to lose possession. In the heat of this moment, Nagi again relied on Reo when he arrived to support him. Unfortunately, the pass never got through and was intercepted by Meguru Bachira. Bachira instantly initiated his attack and set himself up for a goal, scoring FC Barcha's winner.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 298 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 298 then switched to Yoichi Isagi's side as Ego Jinpachi revealed the final rankings. The top 23 players are as follows:

Ad

Rin - 240M Isagi - 240M Shidou - 160M Barou - 150M Bachira - 120M Chigiri - 90M Reo - 78M Kunigami - 66M Otoya - 63M Aiku - 60M Karasu - 55M Gagamaru - 50M Aryu - 45M Yukimiya - 42M Niko - 40M Hiori - 39M Sendou - 37M Kurona - 35M Zantetsu - 33M Fukaku - 28M Raichi - 27M Kiyora - 26M Nanase - 25M

Seishiro Nagi was ranked 24th with an auction bid value of 24 million yen. As only the top 23 players were to be picked to be part of Japan's U-20 squad, Seishiro Nagi had effectively been locked off. Even Yoichi Isagi was shocked by this development.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback