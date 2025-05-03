Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers: Ness refuses to leave Kaiser as Blue Lock's top 23 receive their victory parade

The Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened to the Neo Egoist League's top 23 players. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as they revealed just that. Additionally, the spoilers also gave fans a glimpse at Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness.
The previous chapter saw Nagi apologize to Reo for failing to qualify for the top 23 spots. As per him, Ego was right. He had become satisfied after beating Isagi. After that, he was only concerned about staying with Reo. After asking Reo to become the world's best by himself, Nagi exited Blue Lock. While he was exiting, Isagi asked him not to quit playing football.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.
Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers: Seishiro Nagi returns home
According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Parade. The Neo Egoist League finally concluded, as the match's last goal changed Kaiser and Ness's lives.
While the players were returning to their rooms, Michael Kaiser asked Alexis Ness to stop following him. As per him, the "Kaiser" Ness was following only an illusion. Hence, he asked Ness to get lost. However, Ness refused to leave his side. Kaiser further berated Ness for sticking with him. He had discarded him for the sake of victory, yet he lost to Isagi. With that, Kaiser believed that he was a piece of sh*t humiliating the world with his existence.
Nevertheless, Alexis Ness remained firm on his decision. He was not going to do as he was told anymore. He told Kaiser that he was not a piece of sh*t and was flesh and blood human being. He added that he wished to use his ego to cast a spell on Kaiser's broken self.
Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers then revealed the new offers for the non-Blue Lock players in the Neo Egoist League.
The top five players were as follows:
- Kaiser: 400,000,000 - Real
- Lorenzo: 280,000,000 - Ubers
- Ness: 130,000,000 - Bastard München
- Charles: 110,000,000 - Paris X Gen
- Agi: 80,000,000 - Manshine City
Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers then switched to the Blue Lock players as the commentator asked the 23 players who survived the Neo Egoist League to take some rest in their respective stratums. The next itinerary was for 9 am the next morning. The players were to wear their designated suits and get on the shuttle bus.
Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers then switched to the next day, as the Blue Lock players could be seen wearing their suits on the shuttle bus. The Blue Lock candidates could not contain their excitement and discussed their suits and destination.
Amidst this, Yoichi Isagi reflected about what he told Seishiro Nagi when he was eliminated. All he could say was ask him not to quit football. That said, Isagi still could not accept that Nagi was gone. Just then, the shuttle bus reached its destination as the announcer revealed they were set to hold a victory parade for the Neo Egoist League survivors in Roppongi.
The players were overwhelmed by the crowd that showed up for the parade. While some players interacted with the fans, others greeted them. The crowd was cheering for Isagi. In that moment, Isagi started thinking about the excitement they were able to create with the power of football. While it felt good, it was also scary, as one could become a hero with a single blow and fall just as easily.
Hence, Isagi became determined not to be satisfied until he became the best in the world. He wished to go beyond that scenery and not return to the world without football.
Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers then switched to Seishiro Nagi as he returned home to his ordinary life. He felt like he had not changed a bit, just like Choki (his cactus). The manga chapter ended by revealing that the U-20 World Cup was just 50 days away.
Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers ended by revealing there would be no break next week. The manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 302, will be either titled That's Enough, I’m done, or Forget it.
Related Links
- Blue Lock volume 34 cover unveils the most unexpected character feature
- Blue Lock reveals why Nagi couldn't make the cut
- This Blue Lock character is the cause of Nagi's downfall (and it's not Isagi)
- Nagi might become the next Kunigami Rensuke in Blue Lock
- Does Reo surpass Nagi in Blue Lock? Explained