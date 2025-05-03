Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers: Ness refuses to leave Kaiser as Blue Lock's top 23 receive their victory parade

The Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened to the Neo Egoist League's top 23 players. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as they revealed just that. Additionally, the spoilers also gave fans a glimpse at Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Nagi apologize to Reo for failing to qualify for the top 23 spots. As per him, Ego was right. He had become satisfied after beating Isagi. After that, he was only concerned about staying with Reo. After asking Reo to become the world's best by himself, Nagi exited Blue Lock. While he was exiting, Isagi asked him not to quit playing football.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Ad

Trending

Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers: Seishiro Nagi returns home

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Parade. The Neo Egoist League finally concluded, as the match's last goal changed Kaiser and Ness's lives.

Ad

While the players were returning to their rooms, Michael Kaiser asked Alexis Ness to stop following him. As per him, the "Kaiser" Ness was following only an illusion. Hence, he asked Ness to get lost. However, Ness refused to leave his side. Kaiser further berated Ness for sticking with him. He had discarded him for the sake of victory, yet he lost to Isagi. With that, Kaiser believed that he was a piece of sh*t humiliating the world with his existence.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nevertheless, Alexis Ness remained firm on his decision. He was not going to do as he was told anymore. He told Kaiser that he was not a piece of sh*t and was flesh and blood human being. He added that he wished to use his ego to cast a spell on Kaiser's broken self.

Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers then revealed the new offers for the non-Blue Lock players in the Neo Egoist League.

Ad

The top five players were as follows:

Kaiser: 400,000,000 - Real

Lorenzo: 280,000,000 - Ubers

Ness: 130,000,000 - Bastard München

Charles: 110,000,000 - Paris X Gen

Agi: 80,000,000 - Manshine City

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers then switched to the Blue Lock players as the commentator asked the 23 players who survived the Neo Egoist League to take some rest in their respective stratums. The next itinerary was for 9 am the next morning. The players were to wear their designated suits and get on the shuttle bus.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers then switched to the next day, as the Blue Lock players could be seen wearing their suits on the shuttle bus. The Blue Lock candidates could not contain their excitement and discussed their suits and destination.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amidst this, Yoichi Isagi reflected about what he told Seishiro Nagi when he was eliminated. All he could say was ask him not to quit football. That said, Isagi still could not accept that Nagi was gone. Just then, the shuttle bus reached its destination as the announcer revealed they were set to hold a victory parade for the Neo Egoist League survivors in Roppongi.

The players were overwhelmed by the crowd that showed up for the parade. While some players interacted with the fans, others greeted them. The crowd was cheering for Isagi. In that moment, Isagi started thinking about the excitement they were able to create with the power of football. While it felt good, it was also scary, as one could become a hero with a single blow and fall just as easily.

Ad

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Hence, Isagi became determined not to be satisfied until he became the best in the world. He wished to go beyond that scenery and not return to the world without football.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers then switched to Seishiro Nagi as he returned home to his ordinary life. He felt like he had not changed a bit, just like Choki (his cactus). The manga chapter ended by revealing that the U-20 World Cup was just 50 days away.

Blue Lock chapter 301 spoilers ended by revealing there would be no break next week. The manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 302, will be either titled That's Enough, I’m done, or Forget it.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More