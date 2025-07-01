Blue Lock chapter 309: Isagi and co return to Blue Lock as Igarashi confronts Nagi

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 309, the manga finally saw the Blue Lock Japan players return to the facility to begin their final training camp. Elsewhere, just as Seishiro Nagi began debating himself whether he had made the right choice in regards to Buratsuta's offer, Igarashi Gurimu confronted him.

The manga's previous chapter saw Buratsuta explain his ultimate offer to Nagi. While Nagi could return to Blue Lock, it was required of him to betray Ego Jinpachi and Blue Lock. Considering the condition, Nagi rejected the offer. Around the same time, Sae Itoshi booked his spot as one of the Buratsuta 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 309: The final training camp begins

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 309 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 309, titled Reunion, opens by showing the world's reaction to Japan being seeded in the Group of Death with Nigeria, France, and England. Amidst this, Yoichi Isagi was prepared to defeat any enemy to become the world's number one. Soon after, he bid farewell to his parents and left for Blue Lock's facility.

Just as Isagi reached the facility, he met with Meguru Bachira and Rin Itoshi. Bachira asked Isagi if he had grown taller. While Isagi found it ridiculous to grow taller in two weeks, Rin added that he had grown 1cm taller. In response, Bachira made fun of Rin for wanting to be praised by Isagi. Soon after, the three players met up with the other players within the facility.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 309 (Image via Kodansha)

Just as the three players reunited with others, Ego Jinpachi praised his players for a job well done during their break. He was certain that his players were no longer the same as they were 14 days ago.

With each of them having obtained new weapons, Ego wanted his players to throw away thoughts like bonds, history, and low-level thinking like "for the sake of Blue Lock." Instead, he wanted the players to use him to reach their goals, just as he was planning to use them to help Japan win the World Cup.

While the players were indeed carrying Japan's hopes and dreams of winning the World Cup, he did not want them to mistake the moment as the peak of their lives. Instead, he wanted them to go beyond their egos.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 309 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock Japan's first match was against the previous year's champions of Africa, Nigeria; the second match was against the world's number-one-ranked team, France; and the third match was against the birthplace of football, England. With such high stakes, Ego asked his players to follow him and be reborn into a new Egoist team. With that, Blue Lock began its final training camp ahead of the U-20 World Cup.

Elsewhere, around the same time, Seishiro Nagi was at an arcade playing video games. He questioned himself whether he had made the right choice to reject Buratsuta's offer. While he wanted to return to Blue Lock, it wasn't worth becoming a villain for.

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in Blue Lock chapter 309 (Image via Kodansha)

While Nagi wanted to continue playing football, Buratsuta's offer wasn't his only choice. He still had his offer from Manshine City to go pro. However, this left Nagi confused about whether he would be fired up by simply aiming for the top, or if he needed Blue Lock to experience the same feeling.

Just then, someone held a gun finger at the back of Nagi's head. This person was none other than Igarashi Gurimu, who was seemingly looking for Seishiro Nagi.

