Blue Lock chapter 312: Nagi aims to become the world's best as the U-20 World Cup kicks off

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 312, the manga saw the U-20 World Cup finally begin with the opening match between Japan and Nigeria. Amidst this, Seishiro Nagi visited JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta in the VIP area to accept his proposal to join the SIBE-B selection.

The manga's previous chapter saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta interrupt Blue Lock Japan's final preparations for the match against Nigeria. He revealed his deal with Ego Jinpachi to add three more players to the squad. Right after, he revealed to the players that he had already picked Sae Itoshi and was set to pick the last two players with the SIDE-B selection.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 312: Japan vs. Nigeria kicks off

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 312 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 312, titled U-20 World Cup, opened with Yoichi Isagi tying up his shoelaces while trying to arrive at the right mindset. At first, he thought of himself as a machine that lived for goals, but quickly changed that into a machine that would make Japan the best in the world.

Soon after, the manga began revealing the starting lineup for the U-20 Japan team. Each player walked out of the tunnel one after the other with fireworks. The goalkeeper was Gin Gagamaru. Joining him in defense were the team's three center backs, Captain Oliver Aiku, the magnificent Jyubei Aryu, and the defense line's brain, Ikki Niko.

Gin Gagamaru as seen in Blue Lock chapter 312 (Image via Kodansha)

Elsewhere, around the same time, Blue Lock chapter 312 saw Seishiro Nagi entering Blue Lock's Main Stadium with a ticket. Soon after he entered the premises, Nagi dashed past the VIP area's security personnel.

After he had betrayed Blue Lock's philosophy and dropped out, he was no longer part of Blue Lock. Hence, Nagi wished to grasp at something new. So, no matter how lame, weird, or painful the path may be, after seeing his fiery side, Nagi wished to understand its true source.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

From what Nagi could perceive, the source of his fire was not football or his desire to play alongside Reo Mikage. As per Nagi, his Ego's true identity was to become the center of the world. If it were for that feeling, Nagi was prepared to lose everything and even destroy Blue Lock.

Hence, the moment Seishiro Nagi entered the JFU Officials Private Room, he approached Hirotoshi Buratsuta and asked him if his seat was still open, as he wished to become the world's best. As expected, Buratsuta was thrilled to have Nagi join the SIDE-B selection.

U-20 Nigerian team in Blue Lock chapter 312 (Image via Kodansha)

During this time, Blue Lock chapter 312 also revealed the rest of the lineup for the U-20 Japan team. The two wingbacks were going to be Hyoma Chigiri and Hiori Yo. Tabito Karasu was going to play as a defensive midfielder with Reo Mikage and Meguru Bachira joining him as right and left midfielders. Lastly, the two forwards were Rin "The Beast" Itoshi and Blue Lock's shining savior, Yoichi Isagi.

Just as Japan's starting eleven walked out, Blue Lock chapter 312 gave fans a glimpse of the U-20 Nigerian team players led by their star player, Onazi. With that, the manga finally kicked off the first match of the U-20 World Cup.

