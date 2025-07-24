Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 313 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 313 will be published on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. With the match between Japan and Nigeria kicking off, fans are eager to know what happens next in the manga. Hence, here is a compiled list of predictions for chapter 313 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi infiltrating the VIP area to meet Hirotoshi Buratsuta. He had finally realized his ego and was more than willing to destroy Blue Lock to attain it. Elsewhere, the U-20 Japan starting eleven walked out of the tunnel ahead of their match against the U-20 Nigeria team.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers?

Blue Lock chapter 313 may reveal Onazi's weapon

The U-20 Nigeria team, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, just as the U-20 Nigerian team was revealed, the focus switched to the team's star player, Onazi. While the manga has revealed that the player is a forward, it has yet to disclose his weapons.

Therefore, the manga's upcoming chapter will most likely focus on Onazi and reveal what he is good at. This segment will most likely be showcased through the perspective of Yoichi Isagi or Ikki Niko.

Ikki Niko as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

While the manga showcasing the protagonist Yoichi Isagi's perspective is quite normal, Ikki Niko could also have a huge role in the ongoing match. This is because, despite being a center back, he was quite short, which naturally put him at a disadvantage against a team filled with strong players, like Nigeria. Hence, Ikki Niko may use his intellect to defend smartly from the get-go.

The U-20 Japan team's strategy may be revealed

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, the U-20 Japan team was set to play against Nigeria using a unique formation. While Blue Lock had previously used a 4-5-1 formation, and the previous Japan team had used variants of the 4-3-3 formation, neither had played with five defenders. Hence, it was going to be an interesting watch.

Hiori Yo and Hyoma Chigiri as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As one could observe from the manga, Ego Jinpachi had picked a 5-3-2 formation for U-20 Japan. Nevertheless, considering how Ego prioritized attack over defense, it is likely that the two wingbacks, namely Chigiri and Hiori, were defenders just in name and would have to majorly contribute to the attack. Such a strategy could see the formation effectively change to 3-5-2 instead.

There is also the chance that the Japanese coach might want Chigiri and Hiori to keep switching between attack and defense amongst themselves, effectively turning the formation into 4-4-2. While this would be interesting to watch, it is merely speculation. Therefore, it would be best for fans to wait until the next chapter is released to get a clear idea of what Ego wants his players to do.

