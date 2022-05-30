Boruto episode 251: Fans on Twitter show their respect for Isari and prepare for the Funato fight

Boruto’s episode 251 came out on May 29, 2022, and with it came a lot of shocking moments and difficult decisions for the show's characters. The chapter was not action-packed like some previous ones, but it had some scenes that will be pivotal to the story moving forward.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.
Twitter says goodbye to Isari after Boruto’s episode 251
After the last episode, the threat of the Funato invasion is closer than ever, and this episode made it seem like peace is no longer an option. The Funato do not want a peaceful resolution to the conflict like Isari.
The episode begins with the Mizukage mourning Kagura’s death and talking about his desire for him to become the next Mizukage. Kagura's death is still a significant factor in this arc, and fans are still hurting.
The Mizukage decided to listen to what Isari had to say about a peaceful resolution, knowing they didn't have a lot of options available. They acknowledge that both sides have suffered heavy losses and can't forgive what their enemies have done, but they wondered if there was still hope for peace.
The conversation is interrupted when Araumi takes control of the airwaves of Kirigakure and claims everyone who opposes him will die, even his son. Before he can react, Isari is stabbed in the back with his harpoon.
Fans have taken to social media to discuss the cruel behavior Araumi has had this season, and they are saying his goals are driving him crazy. Some fans have described his behavior as strange and unnatural.
Ikada is revealed to be the one leading the attack, and Boruto’s shock with the news is evident. Ikeda's pain with the loss of Seiren is visible in his expressionless eyes and words of anger.
Back with team seven, Boruto’s resolve to help his friend comes about stronger, and he claims he will be the one to end this war.
Kagura’s teammates are not happy with this decision, claiming they will destroy all Funato in revenge, making Team 5, minus Metal Lee stops them as team 7, and Kawaki goes to the battlefield.
Metal Lee’s indecision will become crucial during the next episodes since whoever he decides to help will likely be the fight's winner.
Ikada is shown commanding the ships and trying to get his men to follow him through the Sea of Death, showing his desire for the destruction of Kirikagure, and their primary source of energy, the Shinonome I.
Chojuro is shown waiting for the Funato to arrive to begin their showdown, while Boruto and his team approach the sea faster and faster.
The last thing we learn comes from the preview of the upcoming episode, showing us that not only the forces of the Funato and Kirigakure but Ikada’s teacher is also going to arrive.
Boruto and his teammates are shown in the rain and Kagura’s friends, who have won their fight.
Episode a hit among fans; fans share reactions on Twitter
The latest episode has been a hit on Twitter since its release. The shocking moments and excitement for what is next have made fans speculate and draw comparisons with other show elements.
Some people have used the scenes with Boruto carrying Kagura’s sword to draw comparisons to his first appearance, with a Katana facing Kawaki.
There was a lot of character interaction during this episode, and fans had to talk about team 7’s care for each other. Mitsuki’s words are the catalyst Boruto needs to get back his resolve to save his friend.
And fans notice how Sarada is one of the people able to understand Boruto's emotions, even confronting Kawaki on the topic.
Some fans even claim her emotions are linked to her blonde teammates, showing the deep affection and care she feels for him, fueling the flames for those BoruSara shippers.
The big fight is coming soon, and fans have a lot of speculation about how it will end. Some want a big confrontation between Chojuro and Araumi, expecting the Mizukage to avenge his fallen people.
Others expect the series' iconic Talk-No-Jutsu to come into play and help Boruto convince his friend to search for a peaceful resolution.
A big part of the community is also talking about Boruto’s lack of maturity during these events. Some fans claim that his emotions are taking hold of him during this arc, and he is still in need of learning that some fights are inevitable.
Episode 251 sets the stage for the end of this divisive arc amongst the community, and it delivers what it promised. The reveal of Ikada’s resolution to fight the incoming battle against Kirigakure and Funato.
What will happen? How will this arc end? We will have to wait until the next episode to be closer to the truth.