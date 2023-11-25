Boruto is bringing back the plot twist that nearly destroyed Naruto

The Otsutsuki pose a constant threat to the world of Boruto. However, it was their introduction in the Naruto series that elevated the level of danger faced by the Shinobi.

The original series focused on Kaguya Otsutsuki, her sons Hagoromo and Hamura, and their descendants. Indra was Hagoromo's son, while Asura was his sibling. However, when Asura became his father's successor, it resulted in a bitter rivalry between the siblings.

The concept of reincarnation became a significant plot point. Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha were revealed to be the reincarnations of Asura and Indra, respectively. This pattern of reincarnation was also seen in Madara Uchiha and Hashirama Senju, who were also reincarnations of Asura and Indra.

The conflict between these two personalities was inevitable in each of their rebirths. Ultimately, Naruto succeeded in ending the fight between the two lines of the reincarnated brothers. Now, the Boruto storyline appears to be delving deeper into the concept of reincarnation, albeit in a new form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

New fan theory suggests Boruto Uzumaki is the reincarnation of Shibai Otsutsuki

The Otsutsuki God (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There is an interesting theory revolving around Boruto Uzumaki and Shibai Otsutsuki that has found acceptance in many readers of the manga. It is regarding the possibility that the young Uzumaki is a reincarnation of the Otsutsuki God.

Shibai Otsutsuki achieved his Godhood through a process spanning several millennia where he consumed numerous Chakra Fruits and repeatedly resurrected himself using Karma. It enabled him to perform Shinjutsu, a technique of which ninjutsu is considered to be a mere shadow.

Shinjutsu is described as miraculous and does not require hand movements for execution. Apart from the abilities exhibited by Daemon and Eida, who possess Shibai Otsutsuki's cells, the Otsutsuki God also demonstrated the ability to create storms, which are fundamentally wind-based phenomena.

Expand Tweet

During his exile from Konoha, Boruto also developed a new technique known as the Rasengan Uzuhiko. He can easily execute this wind-based jutsu without the need to perform hand seals.

The fan theory draws further parallels between Boruto and Shibai Otsutsuki, pointing to the fact that both of them possess the unique dojutsu Jougan.

Moreover, when Boruto transforms into Borushiki, his horn design bears a striking resemblance to Shibai Otsutsuki's rather than Momoshiki's, despite the fact that it is the latter who is inside of him. It also contrasts with characters like Kawaki or Jigen, whose horns resemble those of Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Interestingly, Boruto's singular horn develops on the same side as his right eye, which possesses Jougan. However, the existence of Jougan is still a matter of controversy, as it is named only in the anime and not the manga. As a result, many fans refuse to accept that the dojutsu is canon, and any theories based on it are easily dismissed.

The young Uzumaki's horn (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The young Uzumaki's horn is also quite similar to the horns of Princess Kaguya Otsutsuki. It is perhaps because he possesses Kaguya's chakra pool, thanks to Naruto and Hinata's chakra coming together. It raises the possibility that Kaguya Otsutsuki is a descendant of Shibai Otsutsuki. However, it is important to note that there is currently very little information to support this claim.

While the idea of Boruto being a reincarnation of Shibai Otsutsuki may seem appealing in theory, it presents a challenge in terms of execution. Many manga series are already saturated with the recurring theme of lineage, and the same move has garnered considerable criticism for Naruto.

Indra and Asura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For many fans, Naruto, at its core, championed the values of hard work and determination, which is why it is so popular. The initial premise of the series painted Naruto as an underdog, rising from humble beginnings with the hope of achieving his dream of becoming a Hokage through mere perseverance.

However, the introduction of the reincarnation theme suddenly undermined this idea, instead suggesting that Naruto was destined for greatness by virtue of his remarkable lineage. It marked a significant departure from the initial focus on individual effort.

It is a valid criticism for sure, and here is the reason why. Boruto has always been part of a prestigious family with a relatively comfortable life. The series had opened with the idea that it was Boruto's story, not his father's. Again, if lineage comes into play, whether subtly or forcefully, it might undermine the basic premise.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.