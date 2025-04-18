Boruto can surpass Naruto in one major area (& it isn't powerscaling)

The Boruto series and its progenitor, the Naruto series, have always served as points of comparison and heated debate within the fandom. While the original series has preserved its charms alongside its various philosophical undertones, the successor series has taken a different approach to its story.

Ad

Many fans have expressed how the successor series lacks deep personality-driven conflicts compared to the all-encompassing rivalry between Naruto and Sasuke, which moved the entire plot of the original series.

Unlike the original series, both iterations of the Boruto series have relied on romance and the fondness of regular life as a main driver for the plot. While this shift is often regarded as a weakness of the successor series, it might just end up being the series' strongest suit compared to the original series

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto as well as the Naruto series and is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The absence of destiny and fate in Boruto will be the series' biggest strength

Naruto and Sasuke as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Naruto series ended in March 2017, putting an end to the rivalry between Sasuke and Naruto, which was the catalyst for most of the plot. While the series had numerous philosophies and personal motivations clashing together to create a narrative, the overall power-ups experienced by the two protagonists were mainly dictated by their status as the "chosen one."

Ad

While both Naruto and Sasuke did need to overcome considerable hurdles to rise to the status of demigods within the shinobi world, it is imperative to note that both of them were destined to reach such heights.

Being the incarnations of Asura and Indra, their power-ups were predetermined, with their journey serving as a rite of passage. This created a narrative similar to a coming-of-age story, instead of the usual narrative where true power progression is done through overcoming adversities.

Ad

Boruto as shown in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Boruto series, on the other hand, had a much different structure compared to the original series. The successor series focused a lot on the day-to-day aspects of the protagonist and his friends, laying seeds for the romance between Sarada and the protagonist. Eida's omnipotence eventually split the protagonist and Sarada apart, creating a nearly insurmountable adversity needed in a narrative.

Ad

Boruto and Sarada currently continue to receive their character growth in the face of adversities. The absence of "fate" or "destiny" dictating Sarada and the protagonist's actions overall creates a much more organic sense of progression compared to the "destined one" narrative from the original.

Final Thoughts

Sarada as shown in the manga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The reliance of the Boruto series on romance and its effect on the characters' individual growth has already started manifesting itself in chapter 20. Given that the greatest tragedy in the protagonist's life ended up awakening Sarada's mangekyo sharingan, only future chapters will reveal whether Sarada and the protagonist's romance will be able to provide the overwhelming power boost that Sarada requires.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More