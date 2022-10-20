Boruto chapter 74 drops a major clue regarding Eida’s age

Boruto chapter 74 spoilers announced the start of Team 7’s latest mission, with Eida and Daemon finally arriving in Konoha. But their arrival was met with mixed responses from fans, mainly due to how even adults reacted to the enchantment ability of a presumably underage girl.

But chapter 74 may have dropped a subtle but major clue regarding her age, which will not only affect readers’ opinion of the characters but may also significantly impact the plot of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Everything we know about Eida’s age in the Boruto series

What chapter 74 reveals

Eida's introduction in Boruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The Boruto manga has never made it explicitly clear in the past how old Eida is, simply mentioning that her Senrigan allows her to access and watch any event occurring anywhere in the world, from the moment of her birth up till the current moment. Following her introduction in chapter 57, Eida made it clear that she would not disclose her age.

She admitted that she didn’t know the voice command that Code needed to undo the limiters Amado had implanted into his body, suggesting that she was created after Amado had already set the password for Code’s limiters. This led to the theory that Eida was around the same age as, or younger than Code, who is theorized to be somewhere in his late teens or early twenties.

Kawaki, who is 14, bears the number IX as the ninth specimen Jigen had acquired during his experiments to create the perfect Otsutsuki vessel. Code bears the number VI for being the sixth failed vessel, and is undoubtedly older than Kawaki, although the exact difference between their ages is unknown.

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 Eida makes eye contact with Konohamaru and activates her Senrigan and says: "Konohamaru...its like meeting an old childhood friend", Konohamaru falls down. #BorutoCh74spoilers Eida makes eye contact with Konohamaru and activates her Senrigan and says: "Konohamaru...its like meeting an old childhood friend", Konohamaru falls down. #BorutoCh74spoilers https://t.co/IpoqyK0bag

But Boruto chapter 74 upsets this theory completely following Eida’s conversation with Konohamaru. She uses her Senrigan to analyze Konohamaru and greets him as “Konohamaru-chan,” remarking that it feels like meeting an old childhood friend.

The fact that she specifically refers to him as a “childhood friend” suggests that she can see him as a child using her Senrigan. Konohamaru is 27 years old in the series, which raises the possibility of Eida being in her late twenties rather than being a teenager like Kawaki and Boruto.

How it matters

BoruShiki @borushiki21 @naruhinaluvrx Here’s what’s weird: Daemon and Eida both had to have been “disposed” of waaay before Kawaki and Code joined Kara ..yet Daemon is still a child who should atleast be Kawaki’s age or older ..what if they don’t age anymore because of what Amado did and she’s tech still a teen @naruhinaluvrx Here’s what’s weird: Daemon and Eida both had to have been “disposed” of waaay before Kawaki and Code joined Kara ..yet Daemon is still a child who should atleast be Kawaki’s age or older ..what if they don’t age anymore because of what Amado did and she’s tech still a teen

In terms of the plot of the series, Eida’s age dramatically affects her significance in the storyline. While her ability to see everything in real-time works well for reconnaissance purposes, depending on how far into the past she can see, her ability makes her an invaluable source of information for Amado and his various experiments.

Amado is still one of the least-explored characters in the series, and a glimpse into his past would be beneficial for understanding his motives, especially his decision to repair and activate Kawaki’s karma.

suigetsu stan 🔫 @ZABUZASENPAI are we ever gonna get an age check on eida bc it’s kinda weird that adults are also falling for her. unless she is also an adult in which case GET HER AWAY FROM THESE CHILDREN are we ever gonna get an age check on eida bc it’s kinda weird that adults are also falling for her. unless she is also an adult in which case GET HER AWAY FROM THESE CHILDREN

In terms of readership of the Boruto series, the nature of Eida’s power and her obsession with Kawaki becomes a controversial subject when coupled with the mystery regarding her age. Many followers believe that her age is irrelevant because she is a cyborg, so to show even adults being intensely affected by her ability is not as controversial as it sounds.

But a fair section of the fanbase believes that Eida’s crush on Kawaki becomes highly problematic if she turns out to be closer to Konohamaru’s age. On the flip side, it is equally questionable to depict adults blushing and stuttering while speaking to Eida if she is closer to Kawaki’s age and is a minor.

Final thoughts

Eida’s character design in the Boruto series suits her ability to enchant everyone except blood relatives and Otsutsukis. But the series has already been criticized for the over-s*xualization of minor characters, a recent instance being Sarada’s portrayal on the cover of chapter 73.

Regardless of her age, Eida looks like a teenager and sends a dubious message to readers. The manga will probably tackle the question of Eida’s age in the near future, so all that remains to be seen is how the series deals with this controversial character.

