Boruto has one over Itachi as the "best brother" in the series and it's obvious why

Boruto and Naruto series are often compared in various departments such as power-scaling, storytelling, plotline structure, and many others. Most fans would argue that the former series doesn't have quite as much depth as the latter.

This could be considered right as Naruto is the series people grew up with and it is the magnum opus of the legend, Masashi Kishimoto. But most of the series took place before or during the war, thus affecting a lot of things, one of which is the relationships, especially between siblings.

The best example of siblings we can take from the series is that of the Uchiha brothers, Itachi and Sasuke. Although Itachi loved Sasuke and deeply cared for him, he had to make his brother suffer to make him strong enough to survive the rough times. On the other hand, the protagonist of the sequel, Boruto, shares a healthy relationship with his sister, making him a much better big brother.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Explaining why Boruto is a better big brother as compared to Itachi Uchiha

Itachi (left) and Sasuke (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha is the deuteragonist of Naruto, who had a rough childhood because his brother, Itachi Uchiha, massacred his whole clan. This made Sasuke an avenger and trained his whole life to be strong enough to kill his brother.

At one point, Sasuke felt like he couldn't get any stronger so he had to take a shortcut and joined the side of Orochimaru to get stronger in a short while. Orochimaru imbued his seal mark, which Sasuke expertly mastered and became one of the strongest shinobi of his era.

Sasuke (left) and Itachi (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

He later confronted Itachi with all confidence and before their battle concluded, Itachi's mysterious illness kicked in and he died in the arms of his brother. Obito later revealed that Itachi did all of this to Sasuke to save him from others so that he could survive the hard times.

This made sense because during that time, the relationship between the Five Nations wasn't that peaceful, so Itachi was worried about his brother. But he had to do his best to protect the village too, so he taught Sasuke the hard way to become strong.

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

On the other hand, the Boruto series takes place after the Fourth Great Ninja War. The relationship between the Five Nations was also very close, and frankly speaking, times were peaceful. The protagonist and Himawari were born during this time and shared the true relationship of siblings.

During the Kara Actuation Arc, after the protagonist was brutally injured, Himawari was concerned for her brother's health. After he was released from the hospital, Himawari knew that he wouldn't rest so early, so she cheered for him and helped Hinata prepare a bento for him every day, showing their wholesome bond.

Himawari as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The protagonist cared for Himawari's feelings as much as she did for him. After a few days of Kawaki's arrival, he broke the flower vase Himawari made for her mother.

Himawari was devastated and the protagonist was infuriated by this action. He demanded that Kawaki apologize to her. Although their conditions vary, Boruto Uzumaki comes out as a seemingly better brother than Itachi Uchiha as he didn't let his younger sibling suffer.

