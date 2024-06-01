Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will likely not see Kawaki's actual power unless a condition is met, and it's not about Himawari

After the embarrassing defeat against Boruto in chapter 9 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 10 saw Kawaki rush towards Himawari to protect her from Jura, who was after the Nine-tails fox that awakened inside her.

In the sequel series, Kawaki's display of power has been nothing short of a disappointment, especially considering the intense training everyone underwent during the 4-year timeskip. Following the timeskip, not only is Kawaki unable to get ahold of Boruto, but he is also impaled by the protagonist with a single punch.

Subsequently, the fandom has questioned how the once overpowered beast who pierced a giant hole inside Boruto when Momoshiki took over has seemingly lost the edge. The answer may lie in the fact that during Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kawaki had someone to protect, Naruto Uzumaki. Now that the Seventh Hokage is sealed in some timespace, Kawaki's true potential can never be unlocked.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Naruto Next Generations manga series and has the author's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Discovering true potential of Kawaki

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki stands as one of the central protagonists in the Boruto series, initially introduced as an outsider who found a place in the house of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. Kawaki was supposed to be the future vessel of Isshiki Otsutsuki, who had imbued him with Karma.

Fortunately, Naruto defeated Isshiki with the help of Baryon Mode, and Kawaki was freed from becoming a monster in the future. Naruto became a special person in Kawaki's life after this, and he vowed to protect him at all costs.

Kawaki killing Boruto using his true potential (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the death of Isshiki, Amado implanted artificial Karma inside Kawaki, which could only be used for combat purposes. During the Code assault arc, Kawaki engaged in a serious battle with Boruto, who was possessed by Momoshiki. This was the point where Kawaki unlocked his true potential, which was indicated by a horn that emerged from his head.

In this form, not only was Kawaki able to overpower Boruto, but he also managed to pierce a big hole inside the protagonist's torso as he protected Naruto from a possessed Boruto. This was the last time Kawaki awakened his true potential. It was followed by Eida's Omnipotence, after which Kawaki sealed Naruto and Hinata inside a timespace, and the series entered its sequel, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Kawaki in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Kawaki as seen in the sequel series (Image via Shueisha)

As the son of the Seventh Hokage, Kawaki became an avenger, and the only thing he wanted was to kill Boruto. The sequel series started with Code assaulting the Hidden Leaf Village and the reappearance of Boruto. However, before Kawaki could reach Boruto, he was overpowered by Code's Claw Grimes, showing how much he spent his time thinking about Boruto, rather than training.

Moreover, a few chapters later, Kawaki came across Boruto, and they finally crossed fists. Unfortunately, the fight only lasted a few seconds as Boruto evaded Kawaki's attacks and punched him in the stomach, mocking him for slacking off during the timeskip.

Boruto easily evading Kawaki's attacks (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 saw Kawaki rushing towards Himawari to protect her, but as seen in the Boruto Naruto Next Generations, Kawaki only awakens his true powers when he wants to protect someone he cares for.

And that person is only Naruto Uzumaki, who is safe inside a timespace. Many fans speculated that the next chapter would showcase Kawaki's true potential, but there is very little chance that Kawaki would go out of his way to protect someone other than Naruto.

