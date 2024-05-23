"You simply hate Boruto": Fans get heated over criticism for the Himawari and Kurama reveal

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 was released on May 20, 2024. The chapter showcased Himawari as the next Jinchuriki of the Kurama as she transformed into her Nine-tails forms after Jura tried to kill Inojin in front of her eyes.

The chapter didn't show much about the protagonist because he was still shocked after his karma awakened through resonance against Kawaki. Moreover, the chapter also gave Sarada a spotlight, who went against Hidari and showed her training.

Much to no one's surprise, the next jinchuriki of Kurama was expected to be the protagonist. But Himawari becoming the next one didn't sit well with the fandom as the fandom wanted the protagonist to inherit the Tailed Beast. However, the reality is that it could be because people hate the series and don't appreciate anything out-of-the-ordinary.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Fans have mixed reactions to Himawari getting Kurama in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 starts with Jura and Hidari parting ways as the former goes after Himawari, and the latter goes against Konohamaru's forces that arrived after sensing a disturbance. As Hidari was talking to Konohamaru, Sarada appeared, and the God Tree immediately went after her.

Fortunately, due to Sarada's sharingan, she saw Hidari's surprise attack and dodged it. On the other hand, the protagonist was traumatized by thinking that Momoshiki could have taken over his body as karma was activated.

Jura had reached Team 10, who were carrying Himawari. Himawari was motionless as she was talking to Kurama, who explained that he had no idea how he was reborn inside her but told her to accept the facts and fight the God Trees.

Himawari with the Nine-tails chakra (Image via Shueisha)

Jura impaled Team 10 and caught Himawari, but Inojin kept attacking him. After Inojin was fatally injured by Jura, Himawari awakened her Kurama form as indicated by her eyes. But Kurama didn't state a proper reason for why Himawari inherited him instead of the protagonist, which the fans hated.

However, the hate could stem from the fact that haters are not paying attention to the chapter and not appreciating anything good from the series. There could also be solid reasons for the hate, and readers are of varying opinions on the matter.

Reaction from fans on Himawari becoming the Jinchuriki of Kurama

Kurama speculates the reason why Himawari inherited him (Image via Shueisha)

Yes, Kurama told Himawari to accept her fate as his Jinchuriki, but he also said that her becoming the Jinchuriki of the Nine-tails could be because of her mixed blood (Uzumaki and Hyuga).

This was stated a panel before the one that the X user (@bibi_king10) took to the internet and spotted by many fans. The reason Kurama stated to accept the current situation could be because he is expecting some more explanation regarding his reincarnation inside Himawari.

Moreover, a fan explained that haters of the series choose to criticize everything about the series without even reading it. They stated that they choose not to understand or accept just because they hate Boruto.

"This has been explained numerous times including a couple of panels prior. Yall just willfully choose to not comprehend because you simply hate Boruto." a fan said.

"The panels that are literally right before this." another fan said.

"Have you not read the whole chapter?" another one asked.

Boruto, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

On the other hand, the other part of the community showered their hate on the series, stating that good writing should never be expected from the series. Some even told the author, Masashi Kishimoto, to retire. Some fans even said that the series can never be good due to this thing, already explained in a panel before the current one.

"You're reading boruto and expecting good writing?" a fan said.

"Kishimoto my bro it's time for you to take retirement," another one said.

"Yep and that's exactly why ts terrible," another fan said.

Final thoughts

Himawari (left) and Kushina (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Himawari awakened her Nine-tail chakra, her hair stood up and looked like Kushina. This adds another reason to why a female inherited Kurama instead of the protagonist. Himawari is the granddaughter of Kushina, who was also the Nine-tails Jinchuriki.

Two Blue Vortex is a redemption series for the original Boruto, as it took things to another level and offered a more diverse plot than the original series. It is advised not to write off the series.

