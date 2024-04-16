Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Karma is not a gift but a curse and the plot proves it

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 is set to be released on April 19, 2024, but the spoilers for chapter 9 have been released. The spoilers confirmed that Boruto appeared inside the Hidden Leaf Village moments after leaving it.

The protagonist avoided using his Karma powers against Kawaki in their encounter, making fans wonder why he would not use such an overpowered technique. It could be that the protagonist has released the true nature of Karma, which could mean that it was just an Otsutsuki curse put on him.

Ever since the protagonist was transplanted with this Otsutsuki curse, only bad things have happened to him, including the protagonist wasting Sasuke's Rinnegan, endangering the life of his father, and so much more.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Why Karma is more of a curse rather than a gift for the protagonist

According to the spoilers of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9, the chapter starts with Boruto returning to the Hidden Leaf Village moments after escaping from anyone tailing him. The protagonist then crosses paths with Kawaki, whom Jura had just defeated.

Kawaki tried to hit Boruto by surprise with his Black Receiver chakra rods but was outsmarted by the protagonist, who evaded them pretty easily. The chapter then showed Himawari's situation, which Jura cornered. Jura tried to hit her with a Tailed Beast bomb, but she was saved by the Ino-Shika-Cho trio who accompanied her.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex also featured Himawari inside the Tailed Beast Mental Plane alongside a baby Kurama, which could confirm her being a Jinchuriki of the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex also depicts a moment between Kawaki and Boruto, where Kawaki awakens his Karma, causing Boruto's Karma to resonate and activate. However, the protagonist chose not to awaken it. This could be because Boruto realized that making Momoshiki Otsutsuki take over his body was the worst decision he could have made.

Boruto Uzumaki is the protagonist of this series and the person who landed the finishing blow on Momoshiki Otsutsuki, is one of the main antagonists of the series. After killing the antagonist, the protagonist was granted a seal on one of his hands. The antagonist appeared in Boruto's consciousness, defined how he would be reborn inside him, and warned that he would take everything from him.

This seal was Karma, and unfortunately, everything he said could have become true in the future as the protagonist suffered because of this seal. The seal would activate whenever Boruto's chakra was exhausted, granting Momoshiki control over his body. The seal was forcibly activated for the first time during the fight against Boro, one of Jigen's subordinates.

Later, his Karma was activated during the Kawaki arc against the fight with Jigen. Momoshiki took over his body, purposely attacked Sasuke's Rinnegan, and destroyed it to trap them inside an unknown time-space.

It also activated during the Code Assault arc, which could be the incident that scared the protagonist the most. Boruto willingly activated Karma to fight Code during this arc but was overpowered.

As expected, he dwelled deep into it and fainted due to its immense power. Momoshiki took over Boruto's body after this and wreaked havoc, which was stopped by Kawaki after he stabbed the protagonist in the torso, as killing the Karma wielder is the only way to get rid of the Otsutsuki curse.

Boruto is also given amazing regeneration abilities because Momoshiki resurrects him after Kawaki kills the protagonist by stabbing him in the torso. However, the risk factor of Karma outweighs the power factor as Momoshiki could now be considered in direct control of Boruto after his chakra gets exhausted.

This could be why Boruto avoided using his Karma against Kawaki in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9. He could have trained rigorously under Sasuke so that he could be strong enough without the power of Karma.

