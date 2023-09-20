Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 review: Dazai survives as Fukuchi meets his tragic fate at the hands of a close one

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 was a delight for fans of the series as it was packed with an emotional ending to the season. With Aya having pulled the sword out of Bram, and Fukuzawa managing to take over the One Order, the Armed Detective Agency, including Dazai, survived and stopped the end of the world.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11, titled Twilight Goodbye, saw Aya successfully pull the sword out of Bram. Elsewhere, Dazai made his return as he managed to kill Fyodor. In the meantime, Fukuzawa took control of the One Order to stop Fukuchi's orders. Following that, Teruko killed Fukuchi for Fukuzawa, allowing the agency President to become the Chief Commander of the Army of Mankind.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11: Aya risks her life to save the day

Aya as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 opened with Aya risking her life as she jumped down the building to put increased pressure on the table. This inadvertently helped her pull the sword out of Bram. Upon doing so, Bram regained his powers as he took control over all vampires, using Akutagawa to save Aya from falling to her death.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11: Dazai returns as he witnesses Fyodor's tragic end

Fyodor as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

As Fyodor walked out of the prison, he was greeted by Nikolai Gogol, who handed him his antidote. However, Fyodor walked into the helicopter, hoping to take it while commuting. That's when he revealed that he had vampires to help him inside the prison. However, given that Bram had taken control over them, one of them stabbed Fyodor.

Just then, Dazai and Chuuya walked out of the prison. It was revealed that Chuuya Nakahara was never a vampire and was the person who stopped the bullet from penetrating Dazai's skull. He was also the person who slowed down the lift enough for Dazai to survive the fall. With Dazai having won against Fyodor, the vampire who was piloting the helicopter crashed it against a building to kill Fyodor.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11: The Army of Mankind gets a new Chief Commander

Fukuchi and Fukuzawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 revealed that Fukuzawa was looking for an opening to attack Fukuchi. As soon as he spotted one, he sliced Fukuchi and took control of the One Order, asking all the military services to cease their actions.

As Fukuchi tried to stop him, Fukuzawa managed to cut him, after which both went inside Poe's book world. There they discussed Fukuchi's goal and how he had learned about a devastating war 36 years from then. This is why he wanted to unite the world's armies, bringing them all under one banner. Now that Fukuchi was close to his death, he asked Fukuzawa to kill him and become the Chief Commander of the Army of Mankind.

Fukuzawa tried to honor his friend's request but wasn't able to deal the final blow. That's when Teruko arrived and killed Fukuchi, which allowed Fukuzawa to take credit for saving the world.

Review on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11

Fukuchi and Fukuzawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Given that studio Bones had run out of content to animate for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, the studio came out with a never-before-seen conclusion to the Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc. While some people may feel like the ending was rushed. However, that is far from the truth as each plot point was concluded at its own pace, without disrupting events that were taking place in other plot points.

Moreover, given that the series will return, there is a good chance that the manga author was consulted about the anime's ending.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11

The mysterious villain in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

The end of the anime saw a mysterious enemy wielding the Amenogozen sword. From the looks of it, it looked like someone had taken control over Fukuchi or Fukuzawa. Atsushi and Akutagawa could be seen fighting it, as they were seemingly the only people capable of doing so. With that, the anime hinted that the series will continue in the future.

That said, studio BONES has no manga content to animate for the series. Therefore, it may take quite a few years before the anime's next season releases.

