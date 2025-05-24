Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 is set to release on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. With Belle’s fight with God having taken her to the real world, fans can expect her to shed tears of joy as she accomplishes her dream of finding others like her.

Ad

While fans are unlikely to see the episode leak in any form prior to its official release, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 release date and time

Belle's journey should come to the beginning of its end in Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 will air on Japanese television networks at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 30, 2025. Most international fans can expect the episode to become available locally sometime on May 30 as well. However, some may see the release early on the following day, depending on their region. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 is currently slated to air on Japanese television at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, May 30, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, May 31, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9?

Belle and Adonis will likely say their final goodbyes in Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 (Image via Liden Films)

The upcoming Spring 2025 anime series has already been confirmed for international streaming on Crunchyroll. The platform announced this in March 2025 through the release of its full lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. The series has also been streaming with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs on Crunchyroll, albeit with a delayed release.

Ad

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 8 began with Belle and Adonis fighting as she asked why she swung her sword, which she deduced was to journey to new places. She then used her magic to forge a new sword, which enabled her to break Adonis’ weapon and beat him. Meanwhile, the Underdogs learned of the events at the castle and set out to join and help Gwyn in his quest. Elsewhere, Gaff got an order from God, which he interpreted as slaying Sherry.

Ad

However, Gaff resisted this request, prompting his sword to finally recognize and respond to him. This act led to him being recognized as the true king and declaring that God was dead. He and the forces of Schwert Land then joined Gwyn and co. Meanwhile, Belle discovered that she now held the restored Runding in her hands. Adonis revealed that Belle turned his sword into something else, which is why he was unable to heal himself and his sword itself.

Ad

Adonis then attacked the Heart of God before summoning an army. As the Heart attacked Belle, Kitty the All appeared and saved her. It was then revealed that God had been craving and pursuing Belle by taking her form. Adonis began merging with God as Sherry sang. God then attacked Kitty the All, leaving Belle to fight alone. The episode ended with Belle learning that she was the reason for the world’s existence, just before she attacked God and went to the real world.

Ad

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

With both Belle and God now transferred into the real world, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 9 should begin by continuing to focus on their fight in the real world. Belle will likely question God, with most of her inquiries receiving vague or roundabout answers.

The most important question—whether or not people like her exist here—should be quickly answered, giving her further inspiration to fight. She’ll likely defeat God shortly thereafter and get a chance to speak with Adonis before he and the others in Schwert Land presumably die. The episode is expected to end with Belle promising to make their sacrifice worth it in her new life.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More