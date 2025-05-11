Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 is set to release on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. With Belle Lablac and Adonis Question’s final fight likely to begin in the coming issue, fans can expect to get significant answers on the series’ biggest questions.

While it's all but guaranteed that pre-release leaks of the episode won't be made available, Bye Bye, Earth, season 2 episode 7, at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 release date and time

After parting ways with her allies and giving them the sword of the Katakombe, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 should see Belle and Adonis' final fight begin (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 will air on Japanese television networks at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 16, 2025. Most fans can expect a release sometime during the day on May 16 locally as well, while a select few may see the installment air very early the next day instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 AM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 AM, Friday, May 16, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 AM, Saturday, May 17, 2025

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7

Kitty the All will likely prove integral as an ally to Belle in the coming fight against Adonis in Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 (Image via Liden Films)

The highly anticipated sequel anime series is confirmed to be streaming internationally exclusively via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via the platform's full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs for the series are also streaming on Crunchyroll.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6 recap

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6 began with Belle and co healing up and preparing to enter the sacred tree. They then ran into a new mermaid enemy, which Bennett revealed was the result of taking too much mental pollution on.

The group was then attacked by soldiers who were being controlled by a young boy. Gwyn then defeated him, but Adonis’ Rest-aurant Bamboo appeared and stole his father’s important sword before Belle and co could reclaim it.

Bennett seemingly began fearing Belle’s potential after seeing her successfully cut Bamboo. Just as the group was about to press on, Gaff’s forces appeared and demanded they stand down.

Bamboo was then ambushed by Kitty the All, while Belle and Gaff fought until her comments on his relationship with his sword made him surrender. Belle and co then went further in, with a weakening spell suddenly affecting everyone but her.

Bamboo then appeared, whom Belle killed and reclaimed Adonis’ father’s sword from. Some zombies then appeared, but Kitty the All both defeated them and blocked the weakening spell. However, Adonis then tricked Belle into breaking his father’s sword with an illusion.

She and Kitty then decided to confront him alone, with Gwyn and the others retreating. The episode ended with Bennett trying to stop them, but being convinced to let them go by Gwyn.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 (speculative)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 7 will likely begin with a continued focus on Belle and Kitty as they reach the real Adonis and Princess Sherry. After a brief focus is given to their travels, the perspective should shift to Adonis, Sherry, and his allies. Whatever Adonis’ true goal is should finally be touched upon here, or at the very least teased ahead of his coming fight with Belle.

A focus on Sian Lablac is also likely to elaborate on what Belle’s destiny and role are. This seems especially likely given Belle’s final words in the previous release, confirming that she’ll learn this information in the coming confrontation. The episode should then end with Belle and Adonis’ fight beginning, while Kitty either restrains Sherry or fights Sian.

