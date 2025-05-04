Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6 is set to release on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. With Belle and Adonis’ presumably final confrontation at hand, fans are expecting the next installment to be action-packed with plenty of fight scenes.

While fans are unlikely to see the upcoming installment leaked before its premiere, Bye Bye, Earth, season 2 episode 6, at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6 release date and time

Belle may be forced to fight Gaff in Bye Bye, Earth episode 6 in order to reach Adonis (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6 will air on Japanese television networks at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 9, 2025. For most fans, this will translate to a release sometime on May 9 locally as well. Other fans will instead see the installment air very early the next day. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6's airtime on Japanese television is at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, May 9, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, May 9, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, May 10, 2025

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6

Gwyn and Bennett will likely follow Belle into her battle with Adonis in Bye Bye, Earth episode 6 (Image via Liden Films)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. Crunchyroll's full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings initially confirmed this news. The series is also streaming in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs on Crunchyroll's platform.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5 recap

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5 began with Adonis, Gaff, and others at a Lake of Calm beneath the sacred tree. After dropping the king’s casket in, Princess Sherry and Adonis revealed their true intentions of summoning the god.

Gaff then ordered Belle and her friends to be freed to fight Adonis’ army. Belle was then seen dreaming of her life’s journey thus far. When she woke up, she had a revelation about what her blessing and curse meant.

An older version of herself said she triumphed in conquering herself, with focus then shifting to Belle and the others heading into battle. Belle promised to not only fight but also defeat Adonis, who was heading deeper into the sacred tree with Sherry.

They then encountered a girl whose eyes were sealed shut with spells, who led them deeper into the tree. Sherry then revealed her faith that Belle would come and defeat Adonis before he could begin his chaos and destruction.

As she said this, Belle, Gwyn, and the forces they summoned arrived, able to attack via a spell Gwyn cast, seemingly with Rawhide’s help. Belle then targeted the army’s leader, who said he was told about her by Adonis.

While she struggled at first, she eventually killed him by slowly but surely chipping away at his body and defenses. The episode ended with Belle preparing to enter the sacred tree, clearly intent on pursuing and stopping Adonis.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6 (speculative)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 6 should begin with a focus on Belle, and likely Bennett alongside her, entering the sacred tree in search of Adonis and Princess Sherry. They’ll likely be guided by the same girl who guided them, but be interrupted by Gaff, who may have been swayed by Adonis into supporting his cause.

Season 2 episode 6 should also begin offering some clarity on exactly what Adonis’ goals are. While his desire to confront and eliminate god has been made clear, the ultimate end he desires by doing so has yet to be elaborated on in any obvious way. The episode will likely end with him revealing this to Belle as the pair prepare to fight for a presumably final time.

